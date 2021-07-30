‘Adapted to the new normal, gave their best’: PM Modi lauds Class 12 students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Class 12 students saying that they overcame many challenges owing to Covid-19 but managed to adapt to the new normal. The Prime Minister in a tweet said that he was proud of the achievements of the students.

“The Batch which appeared for the Class XII Boards this year did so under unprecedented circumstances. The education world witnessed many changes through the year gone by. Yet, they adapted to the new normal and gave their best. Proud of them!,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi also extended his wishes to students who successfully passed their Class 12 CBSE examinations and wished for a bright, happy and healthy future. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared results for Class 12 board examinations on Friday.

The Prime Minister said that a bright and opportunity-filled future awaits the students. “To those who feel they could have worked harder or performed better, I want to say - learn from your experience and hold your head high. A bright and opportunity-filled future awaits you. Each of you is a powerhouse of talent. My best wishes always," the Prime Minister said.

"Congratulations to my young friends who have successfully passed their Class XII CBSE examinations. Best wishes for a bright, happy and healthy future," he further added.