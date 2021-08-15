Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / A day after Goa protest, Navy hoists flag
india news

A day after Goa protest, Navy hoists flag

The flag hoisting was done as part of the ministry of defence’s initiative under the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” to commemorate 75 years of Independence. On Friday, the spokesperson of the Navy’s INS Hansa base near Dabolim said a team from the Goa Naval Area had visited the islands of the state, including Sao Jacinto.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 03:24 AM IST
Navy hoists flag at South Goa’s Sao Jacinto island.(AFP file photo. Representative image)

The Indian Navy on Saturday unfurled the national flag at South Goa’s Sao Jacinto island, a day after a “slight misunderstanding” with local residents prompted it to cancel the event.

The flag hoisting was done as part of the ministry of defence’s initiative under the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” to commemorate 75 years of Independence. On Friday, the spokesperson of the Navy’s INS Hansa base near Dabolim said a team from the Goa Naval Area had visited the islands of the state, including Sao Jacinto. “However, the plan had to be cancelled due to the objection by local residents.”

It prompted CM Pramod Sawant issue a warning to them that “anti-India activities” would be dealt with an “iron fist”. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Hrithik Roshan’s ‘not funny’ line from ZNMD sparks hilarious Twitter trend

Astronaut shares incredible video of aurora australis taken from space. Watch

Man did this when kids from neighbourhood started playing musical instruments

The tails of boo-boo and cuddly poo will tell the plight of stray animals
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP