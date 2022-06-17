Additional police forces deployed in UP's Prayagraj ahead of Friday prayers

Additional police forces in riot gear have been deployed in Prayagraj’s Atala and neighbouring areas a week after violence broke out there following Friday congregational prayers on June 10 during protests over suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma’s comments about Prophet Muhammad.

Most shops in the Muslim-dominated areas have remained closed since Friday last with residents preferring to stay indoors. Authorities have imposed restrictions on gatherings of over four people. Residents said they were stepping out only to buy essential items. “I just came out to buy some milk and now I am returning home,” said Muhammad Qadir, a local resident.

District magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri, who visited the area along with senior police superintendent Ajay Kumar, said the situation continues to be normal. “We have appealed to all to maintain peace.”

Authorities have deputed 20 zonal magistrates, five each for the four police station areas of the old city area, and 12 sector magistrates each for every station. Two additional sector magistrates will be in charge of neighbouring areas. “...50 sector magistrates are on duty,” said Khatri.

Over 300 CCTV cameras have been installed while monitoring was also being done through four drone cameras, said Kumar.

Kumar and Khatri have met religious heads and local committees to ensure peace. Municipal authorities separately removed stones, bricks and construction material from Atala and nearby localities as a precautionary measure.

The district administration appealed to the management committees of mosques to deploy volunteers before the Friday prayers. “These volunteers will keep an eye on all the visitors so that no trouble is created. If any discrepancy is noticed, these volunteers will immediately report it to the administration and police officials,” said Khatri.

The district administration has also appealed to citizens to provide information about trouble-makers and other threats to law and order.

At least four properties were demolished in Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Saharanpur after at least 49 people were injured in the violence during protests against remarks about the Prophet.