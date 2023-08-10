‘Saffronisation quit India’: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday responded to Union home minister Amit Shah over his ‘Quit India’ call in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha speaks during discussion on no-confidence motion.(Sansad TV)

“Quit India must happen - quit India from communalisation, quit India from polarisation, quit India from saffronisation”, Chowdhury said during discussion on no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.

Chowdhury referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled address in the house, saying,"The power of no-confidence motion has brought the Prime Minister in the Parliament today. None of us were thinking about this no-confidence motion. We were only demanding that PM Modi should come to the Parliament and speak on the Manipur issue. We were not demanding any BJP member to come to the Parliament, we were only demanding our PM to come".ALSO READ: Amit Shah's ‘PM called me at 4.30am’ reply to Rahul Gandhi's attack over Manipur

“Jab Dhritrashtra andhe the, tab Droupadi ka vastra haran hua tha, aaj bhi raja andhe baithe hai... Manipur aur Hastinapur mein koi farq nahi hai”, Chowdhury said, evoking opposition from the Treasury benches.

“Baseless allegation against the Prime Minister cannot be accepted. This should be expunged and he should apologise”, Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said.Later, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said Chowdhury's remark had been removed from the record.

“Manipur issue cannot be confined to any state because it has already assumed a global dimension. That is why Prime Minister's intervention is indispensable; that was our argument”, Chowdhury added.Manipur continues be on the edge since the violence which erupted in May 3. Till now, 152 people have lost their lives in the ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki tribes while thousands have been displaced.

The Parliament has been witnessing a logjam over a number of issues, including the violence in Manipur, since the beginning of the Monsoon Session on July 20.

