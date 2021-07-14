Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to lead charge in Lok Sabha as Congress looks to corner Centre over number of issues

Amid speculation over Congress looking to replace Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha, the news agency PTI on Wednesday reported that he will continue as the leader of the lower house.

This comes as the Congress is looking to corner the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over various issues like alleged mismanagement of the Covid-19 crisis, border disputes with China, farmers' agitation and the Rafale deal during the monsoon session of the Parliament. The Congress leaders are also set to raise the issue over rising fuel prices in the Parliament.

The monsoon session of the Parliament is set to commence from July 19 and will continue till August 13.

The debate will be led by Chowdhury and another senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively, as per the report. It was discussed in the meeting of the Congress parliamentary strategy group, chaired by Party's interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior leader Rahul Gandhi were also present in the meeting. Congress's deputy leaders in both houses, Gaurav Gogoi (Lok Sabha) and Anand Sharma (Rajya Sabha), and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal were also part of the virtual meeting.

Chowdhury will lead the charge in the Lok Sabha, PTI also reported citing sources. The opposition party had rejected reports claiming that the Congress might be looking to replace Chowdhury, as unfounded, it also reported.

As per the PTI report, the Congress leaders also decided to raise the issues of unemployment, price rise and the condition of the economy during the monsoon session and demand a discussion on those.

The opposition party will also raise the issue of an alleged attack on cooperative federalism and constitutional rights.

The meeting lasted for over an hour and also saw the participation of Congress chief whips in both houses Jairam Ramesh and K Suresh, besides Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari.

The Congress is now working on its floor coordination strategy with other opposition parties to strongly raise the issues in Parliament. A meeting to discuss the same is likely to take place later this week.