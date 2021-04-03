Home / India News / Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to ECI against PM Modi's use of VVIP aircraft for political rallies
"PM's security on any official purpose is supposed to be the prime concern but when the Prime Minister is arriving to attend a political program, it should not be at the cost and harassment to another political leader," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote.
ANI | | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 10:44 PM IST
Ahead of the third phase of the polls in West Bengal, PM Modi on April 3 held political rallies in Hooghly and South 24 Parganas district.(HT Photo)

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday wrote to the Election Commission of India complaining about Prime Minister Narendra Modi using VVIP aircraft for political rallies in West Bengal and urged the election body to take necessary action.

"PM's security on any official purpose is supposed to be the prime concern but when the Prime Minister is arriving to attend a political program, it should not be at the cost and harassment to another political leader," Chowdhury said in his letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.

"In this delay, I had been subjected to harassment and had to cancel a pre-planned political program. I am not aware whether chopping off all other movements is in order for PM's political program," he wrote.

"As a MOS Railways, I did not use Saloon Car for election purposes. I fail to understand whether VVIP Aircraft (which is for the foreign visit) can be used for attending Political rallies!!!!! When India is such a poor country, all the government staff sacrificed theirs few days salary during the corona pandemic situation, voters are sacrificed MPLAD funds Development work in their respective area for two consecutive years. This is for your information and necessary action please," he added.

Ahead of the third phase of the polls in West Bengal, PM Modi on April 3 held political rallies in Hooghly and South 24 Parganas district.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal polls was held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The next phase of polling will take place on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

