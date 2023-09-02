Aditya L1 Mission Live Updates: All systems ready for solar probe launch

Aditya L1 Mission Live Updates: India is set to launch its maiden solar expedition, the Aditya L1 mission, with ISRO's PSLV rocket. This mission, following the successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar expedition, aims to study the Sun from a vantage point at the Sun-Earth Lagrangian point (L1), approximately 1.5 million kilometres from Earth. The L1 position allows continuous observation of the Sun without eclipses.

Preparations in the final phase for India's maiden solar mission, Aditya L1 onboard the PSLV-C57, ahead of its launch on Sept. 2, 2023.(PTI)

The Aditya L1 mission seeks to provide crucial insights into solar phenomena, including coronal heating, Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), pre-flares, and flare activities. These phenomena can impact Earth's near-space environment and communication systems, making early warnings essential.

The spacecraft, equipped with seven payloads, will send data to Earth, with the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) being the most significant payload. It will capture around 1,440 solar images daily for analysis. The propulsion system, including the Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM), plays a vital role in reaching the intended orbit.

The mission's objectives include understanding the solar atmosphere, solar wind distribution, and temperature anisotropy. Continuous monitoring of the Sun is crucial for studying solar quakes or Coronal Mass Ejections, which can affect Earth's geomagnetic fields. Aditya L1 represents India's endeavour to study the nearest star in our solar system in detail, contributing to broader knowledge about stars within and beyond the Milky Way.