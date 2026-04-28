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Advance action needed to protect vulnerable groups from heatwaves: NHRC to 21 states, Delhi

Advance action needed to protect vulnerable groups from heatwaves: NHRC to 21 states, Delhi

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 02:11 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Pointing to the disproportionate impact of rise in heatwave frequency and intensity on the marginalised sections, the NHRC on Tuesday asked 21 states and Delhi to take advance action to protect the vulnerable population.

Advance action needed to protect vulnerable groups from heatwaves: NHRC to 21 states, Delhi

The elderly, children, infants and newborns are especially susceptible to the health impacts of extreme heat. Additionally, heatwaves can lead to the loss of livelihoods and an increased risk of fire accidents, the National Human Rights Commission said in a statement.

Mercury levels have soared in various states in the country over the past few days and in Delhi, temperature readings have breached the 40 degrees Celsius mark at many places.

In this context, the NHRC asked 21 states and Delhi to take advance action and implement relief measures to protect the vulnerable population during heatwaves.

The states are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The NHRC called for consolidated action taken reports from the districts at the state or UT level, the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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