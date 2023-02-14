Aero India 2023: Rajnath Singh to host defence ministers conclave

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will host a conclave of his counterparts on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 14th Aero India 2023, Asia’s biggest military airshow, in Bengaluru.

In a statement, the defence ministry said ministers of foreign-friendly countries and India will engage in carrying forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision for a secure and prosperous future at the conclave. The conclave is themed “Shared Prosperity Through Enhanced Engagements in Defence.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Aero India 2023 and likened New India to a fighter pilot who “thinks fast, thinks far and takes quick decisions.”

He highlighted the potential of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and how the country’s quest for self-reliance had unlocked “new alternatives and opportunities” for the world.

Over 800 defence firms, representatives of around 100 foreign countries, 32 defence ministers, air chiefs of 29 air forces, and 73 CEOs of foreign and Indian original equipment manufacturers are participating in the 14th edition of the biennial airshow.

As many as 251 memorandums of understanding worth more than ₹75,000 crore are expected to be signed during the five-day airshow.