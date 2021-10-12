Affiliation of 100 schools with Sainik School Society approved

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared the proposal of affiliation of 100 schools, including both private and public, with the Sainik School Society, an autonomous organisation under the ministry of defence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision was taken during the Union cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. “In a paradigm shift to the existing pattern of Sainik Schools, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its meeting held today has approved the proposal for the launching of affiliated Sainik Schools under Sainik Schools Society, Ministry of Defence (MoD). These Schools function as an exclusive vertical which will be distinct and different from existing Sainik Schools of MoD. In the first phase, 100 affiliate partners are proposed to be drawn from States/NGOs/Private partners,” the government said in a statement.

According to the government, the decision has been taken in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that advocates “value-based education, enabling children to develop pride in the rich culture and heritage of this nation, effective leadership with character, discipline, sense of national duty and patriotism.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, there are 33 Sainik Schools in the country that account for a large number of candidates who join the armed forces. Until now, Sainik Schools were set up after receiving requests from state governments/union territories who have to provide infrastructures such as land and educational/ residential buildings.

In March this year, the government informed the Parliament that it was working on a new scheme to set up more Sainik Schools in the country in partnership with non-governmental organisations, private schools and state governments. Before that, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this year’s budget speech announced that India will set up 100 new Sainik schools in partnership with NGOs, private schools, and states.

In its statement on Tuesday, the government said that around 5000 students will be enrolled in class 6th in these 100 schools from the next academic session i.e 2022-23.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government has invited proposals from government or private schools or NGOs to apply for affiliation. “The scheme will leverage Public/private partnership in the education sector, help tap into existing infrastructure available with reputed private and government Schools and open up new capacities to meet the growing aspirations of children desirous of receiving education in a Sainik School environment,” the statement added.

Figures testify the role of Sainik Schools as feeder institutions for the armed forces. In 2018, the National Defence Academy, known as the cradle of military leadership inducted a total of 662 cadets of whom 147 (22.2%) were from Sainik Schools. The preceding year the number was even higher. In 2017, of the 644 cadets who joined NDA, 179 (27.8%) were from Sainik Schools.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}