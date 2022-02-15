Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Afghanistan may become al-Qaeda, terror safe haven, warns India’s TS Tirumurti
india news

Afghanistan may become al-Qaeda, terror safe haven, warns India’s TS Tirumurti

TS Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, said Taliban’s rise to power in Afghanistan poses a “complex security threat outside the region, particularly in Africa where terrorist groups may try to emulate the Taliban’s example.
India’s permanent representative to the UN TS Tirumurti said serious concern remains that Afghanistan may become a safe haven for Al-Qaida and a number of terrorist groups in the region (ANI)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar

NEW DELHI: India on Monday warned that links between the Taliban, al-Qaeda and UN-designated groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have heightened concerns that Afghanistan may become a safe haven for terrorist organisations.

TS Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative to the United Nations and the current chair of the UN’s Counter-Terrorism Committee, delivered the warning during an open briefing on Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) in South and Southeast Asia.

In his opening remarks, Tirumurti said the latter half of 2021 saw consequential change in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of Kabul, the collapse of the government and a humanitarian crisis. A recent report to the UN Security Council noted the ties “between the Taliban, largely through the Haqqani Network, and the Al-Qaida and foreign terrorist fighters remain close and are based on ideological alignment and relationships”, he pointed out.

“The linkages between the Taliban, Al-Qaida, and terrorist entities proscribed by the Security Council, such as Lashkar e-Tayyiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, are a further source of concern. And therefore, serious concern remains that Afghanistan may become a safe haven for Al-Qaida and a number of terrorist groups in the region,” Tirumurti said.

RELATED STORIES

The Taliban’s rise to power in Afghanistan also poses a “complex security threat outside the region, particularly in parts of Africa, where terrorist groups may try to emulate the Taliban’s example”, he further warned.

Tirumurti noted that South and Southeast Asia have witnessed a string of deadly terror attacks since mid-2018, including a suicide attack by JeM at Pulwama on February 14, 2019, that killed 40 Indian security personnel, the series of attacks in Sri Lanka during Easter in April 2019, numerous attacks by Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) on churches in Indonesia, the attack by Abu Sayyaf Group on a Catholic cathedral in the Philippines in January 2019, and attacks by Islamic State-Khorasan on a Sikh shrine in Kabul in March 2020 and on Kabul airport in August 2021.

The Counter-Terrorism Committee’s meeting was held on the third anniversary of the Pulwama attack, which brought India and Pakistan close to war.

The committee, which comprises the 15 Security Council members, was established in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks in the US. The committee works to counter terror activities around the world, including steps to criminalise the financing of terrorism, freezing funds related to persons involved in acts of terrorism and preventing the provision of safe haven or support for terrorists.

Tirumurti said the terrorist threat to countries in South and Southeast Asia remains high and Islamic State, al-Qaeda and other UN-designated terror groups have continued to target civilians and the military. Since their defeat in the Middle East, Islamic State and al-Qaeda have been seeking to establish a foothold in South and Southeast Asia, he added.

“We are also aware that the misuse of information and communications technologies – including new technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, ‘deep fakes’ and blockchain – for terrorist purposes is on the increase. Use of drones for cross-border trafficking of arms, drugs and launching terror attacks has also remained an issue of serious concern,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP