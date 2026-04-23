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Africa occupies central place in India's foreign policy today: Jaishankar

Africa occupies central place in India's foreign policy today: Jaishankar

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 12:07 pm IST
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ew Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that Africa occupies a central place in India's foreign policy today, and New Delhi's engagement with it is guided by a clear vision, rooted in the principles of equality, mutual respect and shared progress.

Africa occupies central place in India's foreign policy today: Jaishankar

ddressing a gathering at the unveiling of the logo, theme and website for the upcoming India-Africa Forum Summit-IV, Jaishankar said, "We gather here to mark the next chapter in the enduring partnership between India and Africa through the India-Africa Forum Summit framework."

he India-Africa relationship is rooted in "our civilisational linkages", nurtured over centuries through cultural exchanges and human interactions, the external affairs minister said.

Our bonds were further strengthened as India stood in solidarity with the African nations in their struggle against colonialism," he said.

he minister underlined that the story of India's freedom struggle is also closely linked with Africa,

Our shared history of struggle, solidarity, resilience and aspirations continues to shape our partnership," he said.

oday, Africa occupies a central place in India's foreign policy, Jaishankar said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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