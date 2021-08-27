Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After 22 residents test positive for Covid-19, BMC seals St Joseph’s boarding school

Among the 22 people who tested positive for the infection, four children are below 12 years of age, and have been shifted to the paediatrics unit at Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central for treatment.
By Eeshanpriya MS
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:18 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday sealed the St Joseph’s boarding school and orphanage in Agripada after 22 residents tested positive for Covid-19. (HT PHOTO.)

After 16 children and six adults from St Joseph’s boarding school and orphanage in Agripada in Mumbai Central tested positive for Covid-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday sealed the residential school. A total of 95 people from this boarding school and orphanage were tested for the viral infection as part of a fever camp organised by the BMC.

Among the 22 people who tested positive for the infection, four children are below 12 years of age, and have been shifted to the paediatrics unit at Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central for treatment. Twelve other children among the 22 who tested positive for Covid-19, are between the age group of 12 years and 18 years, and have been shifted to the Richardson and Cruddas Jumbo Covid-19 facility at Byculla. There are six adults (above 18 years of age), who have also been shifted to the Richardson and Cruddas facility.

BMC had organised a fever camp at St Joseph’s boarding school and orphanage on Tuesday between 10 am and 2 pm. It was organised under the Souter Street health post near Meghraj Sethi Road in Agripada after two people tested positive at Souter Street dispensary on Monday. As per policy, BMC organises fever camps in areas where they suspect high risk contacts of positive patients are likely to be affected by Covid-19, or in localities where a series of cases have been found in clusters in a short period of time.

Earlier this month, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed the BMC administration in all the wards to increase contact tracing by 1:20 from 1:15 (trace upto 20 high risk contacts from one positive case), and also increase the number of Covid-19 tests conducted in the city daily.

