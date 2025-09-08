After 4 suicides from bridges in 4 days, cops deployed at river crossings in UP's Shahjahanpur

A 60-year-old man on Monday allegedly died by suicide after he jumped off a bridge over the Khannaut river in Uttar Pradesh which was flowing past its danger mark, pushing the death toll in the state to five by such incidents over the past four days. Police noted that in view of the spate of suicides from bridges in the city and district, police forces are being deployed at such vulnerable points.(PTI file photo for representation)

After today's incident, police personnel have now been deployed on bridges in Uttar Pradesh after four people, including two minors allegedly died by suicide after they jumped off bridges into rivers in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, reported PTI.

“A 60-year-old man reached the Lodipur bridge over the Khannaut river on a motorcycle, parked it on the bridge, and jumped into the river flowing above the danger mark,” the report cited superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi as saying.

Before he jumped off the bridge, the man, who has been identified as Aditya Saxena, left his wife's mobile number inscribed on the motorcycle. Police reached the spot and dialed the number after which his wife revealed his identity to the police.

“His family said he lived with his wife and daughter and had no dispute with anyone,” Dwivedi said adding that the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been pressed into service to trace Saxena, as the river is in spate and flowing above danger level, which is hindering the operation.

What had happened over the last four days?

On Friday, a similar incident unnerved Uttar Pradesh when two cousins died by suicide after jumping off the Garra river bridge.

The two girls, identified as Poonam and Mohini and aged 14 and 15 years respectively were heading back home after shopping, when they jumped into the river. The cousins still remain untraced by police.

Nearly 24 hours later, a 55-year-old man died after he jumped off the railing of the Pakka bridge into the Khannaut river. Police recovered his body on the next day, officials said.

The man was identified as Puttu Lal.

Police asks people to avoid going near rivers

Dwivedi noted that in view of the spate of suicides from bridges in the city and district, police forces are being deployed at such vulnerable points.

"We advise people not to venture near swollen rivers. Families should remain alert, and if they feel someone is depressed, they must counsel them and inform the police," he added.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).



(With inputs from PTI)