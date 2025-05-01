After 57 transfers over 33 years, senior IAS officer Khemka retires

Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Ashok Khemka, known for his bureaucratic integrity and uprightness, retired from the service on Wednesday after a career spanning over three decades. The 1991-batch officer of Haryana cadre was transferred 57 times in 33 years — nearly two postings a year — primarily for exposing alleged irregularities, taking on vested interests, and refusing to toe the line in politically sensitive matters. Ashok Khemka (HT Archive)

Khemka’s uncompromising stand against corruption first brought him into national headlines in 2012 when he cancelled the mutation of a Gurugram land deal between Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra and real estate developer DLF.

The decision, which led to immediate backlash from the then Congress-led government in Haryana, set the tone for what would become a career marred by frequent punitive transfers.

During the ten-year Congress rule under former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Khemka was transferred 21 times. Under the CM Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government, he continued to face the same fate, with at least seven transfers in the first five years. His postings often included obscure or sidelined departments, such as archives, archaeology, and printing.

In 2019, after being shunted to the archaeology department, Khemka took to social media to express his frustration, saying: “Reward for honesty is humiliation.”

Khemka retired as additional chief secretary, transport department, a posting he got less than six months ago in December 2024.

On Wednesday, Khemka said he would not be speaking to the media. “I retire at 12 midnight today,” he told HT, asking to call after two-three days.

Born on April 30, 1965 in Kolkata, Khemka earned a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Kharagpur in 1988, followed by a PhD in Computer Science from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) and an MBA specialising in Business Administration and Finance. He also completed his LLB from Panjab University while in service.

