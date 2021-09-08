After a week’s gap, fresh Covid-19 cases cross 30,000-mark in Kerala

After a gap of nearly 7 days, new Covid-19 cases once again crossed 30,000 in Kerala on Wednesday, the state health ministry said. When 1,71, 295 samples were tested 30,196 turned out to be positive with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 17.63 per cent.

The spike occurred a couple of days after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Covid-19 cases were on the decline and the situation would stabilise by the second week of September. The state government had lifted night curfew and Sunday lockdown on Tuesday after cases dipped. Weekend lockdown was in force for more than 3 months.

A look at statistics show a sharp increase in tests was the main reason for the present tally. Total fatalities also crossed 22,000 with 181 deaths while active cases currently stand at 2,38,480. Last week, the average number of Covid-19 cases was around 22,000 and TPR was below 15 per cent.

“It is natural that cases will go up once tests are increased. The state should have increased tests a couple of months back,” said public health expert Dr S S Lal. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party said the state is still conducting more antigen tests. “More than half of the total tests are still antigen,” said party leader S Suresh. When asked about this, a senior health ministry official refused to comment.

Three districts reported more than 3000 cases-- Thrissur 3,832, Ernakulam 3,611 and Kozhikode 3,058. Two districts reported less than 1000-- Wayanad 894 and Kasaragod 510 cases. In one of the worst-affected districts—Malappuram—new cases dipped to 2,580 but in Thiruvananthapuram district cases climbed to 2900, statistics show.

In the last 24 hours, the country reported 35,875 new cases with TPR below 2 per cent. It also reported 369 deaths. Going by present statistics, the state’s share of cases reported nationally is more than 70%.