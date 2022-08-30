After Bihar, Janata Dal (United) prepares to back out of BJP govt in Manipur

After the Janata Dal (United) parted ways with the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar, the party’s Manipur unit has also started the process to back out of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition government in the northeastern state.

“We are in the process of withdrawing support,” says JD(U) Manipur unit president Ksh Biren Singh. “But we’re waiting for a few formalities.”

Biren, a former MLA who lost his Lamlai assembly constituency in Imphal East district in the last assembly elections, said that they will be meeting JD(U) national leaders during the upcoming national executive meeting in Patna from September 3-4.

The JD(U) MLAs from Manipur are also attending the meeting, he said.

After the JD(U) walked out of the NDA, the party severed ties with the BJP at the Centre, and subsequently the Manipur unit initiated processes to stop supporting chief minister N Biren Singh-led government by holding a state executive meeting in Imphal on August 10.

The said state executive meeting had a threadbare discussion but they are yet to announce those as they’re waiting clearance from the party’s central leadership.

The JD(U) emerged as the third largest party in Manipur after the BJP, which won 32 seats and the National People’s Party, which won 7 seats.

In the last state assembly elections, the JD(U), which had first won a seat in the 2000 polls, improved its prospects by winning the highest ever tally of 6 seats. The opposition Congress and BJP’s ally in the previous government, the Naga People’s Front, secured 5 seats each. The Kuki People’s Alliance bagged 2 seats and three Independents also won. Currently, the BJP-led coalition is backed by 55 MLAs, including the JD(U).

Meanwhile, former BJP Manipur executive member and spokesman Nimaichand Luwang has joined the JD(U) along with many of his supporters at the party’s Imphal office on Monday.