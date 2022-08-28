Nitish mocks Sushil Modi, says, ‘ should speak more to get blessings of BJP top brass’
Mocking the senior BJP leader, Nitish said that Modi should make keep attacking the GA government in a bid to come closer to the central leadership; as the former deputy CM was ignored in the previous NDA government formed after the 2020 assembly polls.
PATNA: Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday took a swipe at former deputy CM and BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi stating that the latter should give more statements casting doubts on the longevity of the new government as that would help him get blessings of the BJP top brass.
“ If Sushil Modi is saying the government will soon fall, tell him that he should get it done fast. At least , that way he would get some place,” Kumar said, while interacting with reporters in Gopalganj where he had gone to pay tributes to former minister Subhash Singh who passed away recently.
The CM’s counter comes after Modi continued to attack the GA government. On Sunday, the former deputy CM lashed out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) seeking dismissal of co-operative minister Surendra Yadav over several pending cases related to major offenses, including kidnapping and cases lodged under Pocso Act . “Ministers facing charges of criminal offenses and should be immediately dismissed from the cabinet,” Modi said.
The former deputy CM on Saturday as well, in a statement said that the GA government would once again witness a turmoil as RJD led by ailing Lalu Prasad may ditch chief minister Nitish Kumar to elevate his younger son and deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as chief minister.
“ When the NDA government was formed in 2020 after assembly polls, Modi was ignored. It had displeased me. But now, he should speak more frequently against the new dispensation as it would get him at least some limelight and bring him closer to the central leadership,” Kumar said.
Modi, who has been vocal against several RJD ministers, and demanded their dismissal from cabinet citing pending criminal cases pending against them, had asserted that RJD might woo JD(U) MLAs or merge the JD(U) with it to form a government on its own, as it’s a wish of ailing RJD chief to see his younger son as the CM.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
