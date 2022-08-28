Nitish mocks Sushil Modi, says, ‘ should speak more to get blessings of BJP top brass’

PATNA: Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday took a swipe at former deputy CM and BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi stating that the latter should give more statements casting doubts on the longevity of the new government as that would help him get blessings of the BJP top brass.

“ If Sushil Modi is saying the government will soon fall, tell him that he should get it done fast. At least , that way he would get some place,” Kumar said, while interacting with reporters in Gopalganj where he had gone to pay tributes to former minister Subhash Singh who passed away recently.

The CM’s counter comes after Modi continued to attack the GA government. On Sunday, the former deputy CM lashed out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) seeking dismissal of co-operative minister Surendra Yadav over several pending cases related to major offenses, including kidnapping and cases lodged under Pocso Act . “Ministers facing charges of criminal offenses and should be immediately dismissed from the cabinet,” Modi said.

The former deputy CM on Saturday as well, in a statement said that the GA government would once again witness a turmoil as RJD led by ailing Lalu Prasad may ditch chief minister Nitish Kumar to elevate his younger son and deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as chief minister.

Mocking the senior BJP leader, Nitish said that Modi should make keep attacking the GA government in a bid to come closer to the central leadership; as the former deputy CM was ignored in the previous NDA government formed after the 2020 assembly polls.

“ When the NDA government was formed in 2020 after assembly polls, Modi was ignored. It had displeased me. But now, he should speak more frequently against the new dispensation as it would get him at least some limelight and bring him closer to the central leadership,” Kumar said.

Modi, who has been vocal against several RJD ministers, and demanded their dismissal from cabinet citing pending criminal cases pending against them, had asserted that RJD might woo JD(U) MLAs or merge the JD(U) with it to form a government on its own, as it’s a wish of ailing RJD chief to see his younger son as the CM.

