After Congress’ attack over journalist’s death, Mayawati says jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 14:22 IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday alleged there “was a jungle raj” in Uttar Pradesh and incidents of crime were rising in the state, soon after a 35-year-old journalist succumbed to a bullet injury in Ghaziabad after he was shot at by a group of men.

Mayawati’s criticism of the Yogi Adityanath’s government in the state came soon after Congress’ Rahul Gandhi said the state was “promised Ram Raj” but got “goonda raj” after Vikram Joshi died early in the morning.

The BSP president, however, did not mention Vikram Joshi’s death in her tweet in Hindi. She later tweeted her condolence to the family.

“The way in which serious crimes, including murder and women’s insecurity, are increasing in Uttar Pradesh it is clear there is a jungle raj in the state rather than the law,” the former chief minister said in her first tweet.

“In Uttar Pradesh, more than coronavirus, crime virus dominates the region. The public is affected by this. The government must pay attention to the issue,” she said.

Vikram Joshi, who was on way on his motorcycle along with his two young daughters, was cornered by the group of men in Mata Colony and beaten up after he had lodged a complaint against one of them for harassing his niece.

One of the attackers shot him on his head from close range and the bullet hit his head.

Police said Joshi’s family did not allow them to take his body for the post mortem examination and demanded that they wish to speak to the district magistrate and the senior superintendent of police who later arrived at the hospital.

The UP government later announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to his family and also a job to his wife.

“An economic assistance of Rs 10 lakh is assured with immediate effect for the family of the deceased by the chief minister. According to his wife’s ability, an appropriate job will be provided to her. As far as the education of their children is considered, they will be sent to a good school,” Ajay Shankar Pandey, Ghaziabad’s district magistrate, said.

The help assured by the government, Mayawati later said, must reach the family as soon as possible.

“The BSP is also demanding that whatever help has been assured by the UP government to the victim’s family today should be given on time. The victim’s family should not have to run from pillar to post,” she said in her third tweet.

Kalanidhi Naithani, Ghaziabad’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ghaziabad, has said a case has been registered based on the CCTV footage and that nine accused have been arrested.

“The main accused Ravi and Chotu have been arrested. Ravi had planned and Chotu shot at the journalist. Their illegal pistol was also seized. If anyone else’s name comes up that person will be arrested,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Police have taken the statements of the accused. Security arrangements have been made for the family,” Naithani said.