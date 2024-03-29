 After Congress, CPI, Trinamool's Saket Gokhale receive income tax notice. Details | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
After Congress, CPI, Trinamool's Saket Gokhale receive income tax notice. Details

ByHT News Desk
Mar 29, 2024 04:44 PM IST

CPI will challenge the income tax notice legally. Saket Gokhale said he has received 11 I-T notices in the last 72 hours.

After the Congress, now the Communist Party of India has come on the radar of the income tax department as the party has been served a notice asking it to pay dues of 11 crore. This due rose as the party used old PAN card while filing tax returns in the last few years, news agency PTI reported. Trinamool MP Saket Gokhale said he also received 11 income tax notices in the last 72 hours. The developments came as the Congress was amid an income tax trouble.

Income tax department turns the heat on CPI after the Congress.

Congress asked to pay 1,823.03 crore

The Congress on Friday accused the BJP of indulging in tax terrorism and said it received fresh notices from the income tax department asking it to pay 1,823.08 crore. Congress treasurer Ajay Maken said the BJP violated income tax laws and the department should raise a demand of 4,617.56 crore from the BJP for the violations but it did nothing of that sort.

Earlier, the Delhi high court dismissed a plea by the Congress challenging the income tax probe.

The tax action against Congress started in February when the main bank accounts were allegedly frozen by the income tax department. "IT has now given a notice of a total of 1823 Cr to the Congress party. They have already withdrawn 135 Cr from Congress party's accounts, which is a fund collected by us through crowdsourcing...Congress was fined 135 Cr for 14 lakh deposits and its account was frozen. But in the last 7 years, this penalty to BJP, amounts to a whopping 4,600 Cr!" Congress president Mallikajun Kharge posted on X.

When ED does not work out, use IT dept: Saket Gokhale

Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale said he got a total of 11 income tax department notices in the last 72 hours for various years and some as old as seven years. "It's hilarious how the Modi govt isn't even pretending that they'll let the elections be free and fair. Every attempt being made to pressurise the Opposition on the eve of Lok Sabha 2024. When ED doesn't work out, use IT dept. Why so desperate, BJP? Is Modi that rattled?" Saket wrote on X

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

