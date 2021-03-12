After din over fuel price hike, peace likely to return to Parliament from Monday

After a stormy budget session week due to the din over the hike in fuel prices, chances are bright for the two Houses of Parliament to return to normalcy from Monday.

The Opposition parties agreed to participate in House proceedings at a meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday after the latter’s negotiations.

According to two Opposition leaders, Birla told them that while their issues—fuel price hike and farm laws—are important, urgent business with constitutional requirements needs to be completed.

“The Speaker told us we need to pass the Finance Bill and the demand for grants on an urgent basis. He also told us that he will adjourn the House quickly so that the MPs can go back to their states for poll campaign,” said senior Trinamool leader Saugata Ray.

The budget session of Parliament is likely to be cut short by 10 days and is expected to adjourn on March 25.

A senior Congress leader admitted that disruptions “can’t go on forever”. “We have protested for three consecutive days and didn’t allow any government business. Now, we also need to raise our issues on the floor of the House and corner the BJP over people’s issues,” a senior Rajya Sabha strategist of the Congress said on Friday on the condition of anonymity.

The Opposition parties are likely to meet informally on Monday morning and jointly strategise on how to utilise the debates on demand for grants and Finance Bill to underline the alleged mismanagement of the government on various sectors and the economy.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a statement on Monday to commemorate the celebrations of 75 years of independence. He was scheduled to speak on March 12 but deferred the plan due to lack of consensus between the ruling dispensation and Opposition parties.

The Opposition disrupted both Houses of Parliament for three consecutive days over fuel price hikes and three contentious farm laws before proceedings were adjourned till Monday. After negotiations with the Opposition failed, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said: “PM Modi wanted to make a statement in the House on the 75th independence celebrations ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. But due to lack of consensus, the statement will not be made. It will happen when a consensus is reached.”