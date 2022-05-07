Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / After dinner with Amit Shah, Sourav Ganguly says he is very close to Mamata, Firhad Hakim knows him from Class 1
After dinner with Amit Shah, Sourav Ganguly says he is very close to Mamata, Firhad Hakim knows him from Class 1

Sourav Ganguly's wife dancer Dona Ganguly said there was no discussion on politics at Friday's dinner which was attended by Union home minister Amit Shah.
Sourav Ganguly said his relationship with Mamata Banerjee is also very close. 
Published on May 07, 2022 07:41 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said he shares a close relationship with chief minister Mamata Banerjee, a day after he invited Union home minister Amit Shah to his residence for dinner triggering speculations which are not new as far as Sourav Ganguly's political leaning is concerned. As the dinner was a private affair with Sourav's wife dancer Dona Ganguly and brother Snehasish Ganguly present, it triggered speculation that Sourav may join the BJP.

Sourav who asserted on Friday that the dinner was just because of their old association said on Saturday his relationship with Mamata Banerjee is also very close. "Our honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a person very close to me. I had approached her to help up this institute," he said as he inaugurated a private hospital in Kolkata.

"I am also very close to Firhad Hakim. He has been seeing me since I was in Class 1. He has been our family friend. All who approach him get help. I too have called him several times," Ganguly said.

Union minister Amit Shah was accompanied by Swapan Dasgupta, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari. Dismissing the speculations Sourav said he knows Amit Shah since 2008. "While playing, I used to meet him. There's nothing more than that," he said.

Dona Ganguly said while it's human to speculate what was discussed at the dinner table, there was no discussion of politics. "If there is any news, everyone will know. "I don't know whether Sourav will enter politics or not. But he will do well if he joins politics. I believe he will do good work for the people," Sourav's wife said.

(With PTI inputs)

