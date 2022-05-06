Sourav Ganguly hosts Amit Shah, other BJP leaders for dinner at Kolkata home

Sourav Ganguly, president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former India captain, hosted Union home minister Amit Shah at his residence in Kolkata's Behala for dinner on Friday.

Shah, on a two-day visit to West Bengal, was accompanied by a number of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, for the dinner.

The Union minister's son, Jay Shah, is Ganguly's colleague as honorary secretary in the cash-rich BCCI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and had dinner with him at his residence in Kolkata, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/dCn3TkgsT1 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

When TMC supremo and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was asked about Shah's dinner at Ganguly;s residence, she said, stating "what is the harm? He (Shah) loves rosogolla (a popular Bengali sweetmeat) and I would urge Sourav to keep a large stock of Rosogollas."

Also read | In Bengal, Amit Shah says will implement CAA as soon as Covid wave ends

There were strong rumours of Ganguly officially joining the saffron camp ahead of the 2021 Assembly election in Bengal.

Meanwhile, Shah and Banerjee continued to cross swords for the entire two days of Shah's stay in the state. When the home minister slammed the deteriorating law and order in Bengal, Banerjee pointed at the situation in Uttar Pradesh where a teenager was sexually assaulted at a police station where she went to lodge a gangrape complaint. The TMC supremo said Shah was unable to see violence in BJP-ruled states.

Earlier in the day, Shah said the BJP wanted a CBI probe into the death of a BJP worker in Kolkata while hitting out at the TMC-led government over political violence in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON