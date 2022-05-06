Shah seeks CBI probe into BJP worker’s death in Kolkata, says MHA wants report from TMC govt

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of BJP worker Arjun Chowrasia in Kolkata’s Kashipur. Shah said a “culture of violence and fear psychosis were prevalent in Bengal”.

Shah further said the home ministry had taken the incident seriously and sought a report from the state government.

Also read: In Bengal, Amit Shah says will implement CAA as soon as Covid wave ends

Speaking to reporters after paying a visit to Chowrasia’s house, Shah said , “Yesterday, the TMC government completed one year of its term. Today, political murders have started in the state. The BJP condemns the murder of Arjun Chowrasia. I met the grieving family. His grandmother was also beaten. The BJP demands CBI inquiry into the incident.”

"We will ensure that the murderers of Chowrasia gets the strictest of punishment," he added.

Chowrasia, a member of the BJP's youth wing, was found hanging in an abandoned building near his home in north Kolkata. He was slated to lead a bike rally to welcome Shah, who was on a two-day visit to West Bengal.

The BJP has alleged that he was murdered by the ruling TMC, which has denied the charge. Refuting the BJP charge, TMC MP Santanu Sen said, "The allegations against us are baseless. Let the police investigate the matter".

Another senior BJP leader said Shah was upset after hearing the news. "Shah Ji told us to cancel his grand welcome at the NSC Bose airport and said he will visit the spot and Chowrasia's residence," he said.

Tension prevailed in Cossipore on Friday as police officers faced protests from BJP activists at the spot as they tried to take away the body. Later a huge police contingent was rushed to the spot to control the situation and it took away the body to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for post mortem.

(With agency inputs)