In Bengal, Shah takes veiled jibe at Mamata over 'infiltration', 'smuggling'
Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday kickstarted his two-day visit to West Bengal, by inaugurating the Border Security Force (BSF) border out posts at Hingalganj in Sunderbans area of North 24 Parganas district. He also flagged off a boat ambulance and inaugurated a Maitri museum.
The number of floating BOPs has been increased with a view to boost surveillance in the inaccessible areas of the Sunderbans, officials said.
The boat ambulance is aimed at providing medical assistance in the isolated regions of the Sunderbans from Saheb Khali to Shamsher Nagar.
While addressing the BSF personnel at the Prahari Sammelan, Shah made a veiled reference to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government over keeping the borders free from infiltration and smuggling.
“It is the BSF's responsibility to keep the region free of smuggling and infiltration. But the task is difficult without help from the local administration. But trust me, a political situation is being created to ensure speedy cooperation. The public pressure will be such that people will be compelled to provide assistance,” Shah said.
The BSF has been one of the friction points between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress. Last November, the West Bengal assembly had passed a resolution against the Centre's decision to extend the jurisdiction of the BSF from 15 kilometres to 50 kilometres of the international borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.
“The country is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is because our borders are safe. As the home minister, I am able to sleep peacefully because our soldiers are alert on the borders,” Shah said, hailing the security forces guarding India's borders.
Bengaluru man kills wife after celebrating his birthday, held
A 35-year-old man has been detained in Bengaluru on charges of allegedly killing his wife by strangling his wife Shwetha, who was 30 years old's to death. The accused has been identified as Chowdesh alias Satish and worked as a cashier. It is being reported that after strangling his wife to death Satish rushed her to a nearby private hospital. It is being alleged that Satish, who is from Hiriyur in Chitradurga, had an extramarital affair, which Shwetha knew about.
Amid tensions, internet services suspended in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara
Jaipur: The authorities in Rajasthan's Bhilwara suspended internet services for 24 hours after over a dozen unidentified people assaulted two men on Wednesday night before setting a motorcycle afire and triggered protests amid a series of communal clashes in the state. Police superintendent Adarsh Sidhu said the two were having dinner when the assailants on motorcycles attacked them in Bhilwara's Sanganer town. District collector Ashish Modi said the two were stable and sustained minor injuries.
PSI scam: Karnataka CM defends Minister, says impartial probe on
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that an impartial probe is on in connection with the alleged scam in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors and all those involved will be booked and brought to justice. The scam is about large-scale rigging or malpractices in the examination that was held in October last year to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors in the State.
Prashant Kishor says no political party now, announces 'padyatra' from Oct 2
Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday denied floating a political party as of now. During a presser, Kishor announced he will launch a 3,000-km 'padyatra' from Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran from October 2.
After Jodhpur, internet suspended in Rajasthan's Bhilwara over fresh clashes
Internet services were on Thursday suspended for 24 hours in Bhilwara city of Rajasthan, informed district collector Ashish Modi, following an incident of violence in Sanganer area of the city last night. Clashes broke out on Eid in Jodhpur, following which the authorities imposed a curfew in the district and also shut down the internet. Rajasthan police have arrested nearly 100 people in connection with the Eid violence in Jodhpur.
