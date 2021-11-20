Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘After farm laws, CAA should be rolled back’
india news

‘After farm laws, CAA should be rolled back’

“It’s believed that Laws (Farm Laws) were repealed as polls are close. We think that (CAA-NRC) is concerned with nationality and Muslims will have to bear its brunt. Power of public strongest, so this (CAA) should also be repealed,” Madani said.
As the Centre decided to repeal the farm laws, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind national president Maulana Arshad Madani on Saturday said that CAA should also be rolled back otherwise the Muslim community will have to bear its brunt. (PTI)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 10:51 PM IST
ByANI, Kanpur

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind national president Maulana Arshad Madani on Saturday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act should also be repealed otherwise the Muslim community will have to bear its brunt.

While interacting with media here, Madani said, “It’s believed that Laws (Farm Laws) were repealed as polls are close. We think that (CAA-NRC) is concerned with nationality and Muslims will have to bear its brunt. Power of public strongest, so this (CAA) should also be repealed.”

He congratulated the farmers who continued their protest, and said, “Similarly, we want the government to roll back the Act that is going to hurt Muslims. They too are citizens of India just like others. If they’re affected, the government should feel it in a similar manner.”

Farmers have been protesting the Centre’s three farm laws since they were passed in 2020.

Similarly, protests had erupted in parts of the country against the CAA.

RELATED STORIES

The CAA allows persecuted minorities belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to avail of Indian citizenship.

According to the provisions of the act, people belonging to these communities who arrived in India till December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution in these three countries will not be treated as illegal migrants but will be provided with Indian citizenship.

If a person belongs to the aforementioned faiths, from these three countries, does not have proof of birth of parents, they can apply for Indian citizenship after six years of residence in India.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the legislation on December 12, 2019.

The Opposition parties and several groups have protested against the implementation of CAA. CAA’s detractors believe that the law coupled with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise is intended to target the minorities in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP