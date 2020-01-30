e-paper
After flak, Ayush ministry withdraws homeopathy advisory

The ministry of Ayush clarified that issuance of the advisory focussed on preventive measure and not claiming to be a treatment advice for the Coronavirus infection.

Jan 30, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Medical staff with protective clothing are seen inside a ward specialised in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Rajiv Ghandhi Government General hospital in Chennai.
Medical staff with protective clothing are seen inside a ward specialised in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Rajiv Ghandhi Government General hospital in Chennai. (REUTERS)
         

Facing flak for its unscientific advisory asking people to use homeopathy to prevent coronavirus infection and that Unani medicines could manage its symptoms, the ministry of Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy) on Wednesday was forced to issue a rejoinder saying the advisory was a “preventive measure and not claiming to be a treatment advice for the coronavirus infection”.

“Ayush system is based on traditional health practices. The traditional healthcare system of the country provides lifestyle advocacies to boost immunity, which helps in the prevention of various kinds of infectious diseases. Recently, the outbreak of coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has been noticed which mainly involves the respiratory system. The ministry of Ayush is issuing the advisory as preventive measure and not claiming to be a treatment advice for the Coronavirus infection,” read the statement.

The health ministry did not comment on the advisory. “Since it has been issued by the Ayush ministry, any clarification should be sought from them. Health ministry has nothing to do with this advisory,” said health secretary Preeti Sudan.

The advisory was issued following the 64th meeting of the scientific advisory board of the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) under the Ayush ministry to discuss ways and means for prevention of the nCoV infection through homoeopathy a day ago.

