Home / India News / After Garba, Pragya Thakur seen playing kabaddi in Bhopal in viral video
india news

After Garba, Pragya Thakur seen playing kabaddi in Bhopal in viral video

The video of Pragya Thakur, who is often seen in a wheelchair in public, is from Wednesday.
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. (File photo)
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 02:05 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

After performing Garba, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pragya Thakur played kabaddi in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. In the 10-second-long video, which is being shared widely on social media, Pragya Thakur is seen playing a round of kabaddi with local players at a Kali temple in Bhopal. Pragya Thakur was reportedly asked by the players, who were already there, to join them.

The video of Pragya Thakur, who is often seen in a wheelchair in public, is from Wednesday. The video has been retweeted by various Congress leaders, who took a jibe at Pragya Thakur, asking about her next appearance with the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

This comes just days after another video was posted on Twitter showing Pragya Thakur performing Garba. A controversial figure, she is often targeted over videos showing her dancing at weddings and playing basketball.

A member of Parliament from Bhopal, she has been charged for terrorist activities and she is currently out on bail. She has skipped hearings in the Malegaon blast case citing serious injuries because of alleged custodial torture.

Pragya Thakur is among the seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case in which six people were killed and 100 others were injured. Pragya Thakur was arrested after it was found that a motorcycle used in the blast was registered in her name. She was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and murder and fanning enmity between communities under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). She was granted bail in 2017 after the special NIA court dropped charges of being a member of a terrorist organisation as well as those under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). She is being tried under UAPA act.

