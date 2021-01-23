After J&K govt lifts poultry ban, crow samples found positive in 4 districts

A day after the Jammu and Kashmir administration lifted the ban on poultry, samples of crows found dead in four districts of Kashmir tested positive for bird flu.

Director Animal Husbandry, Kashmir, Purnima Mittal said that avian influenza has been reported in wild crows in four districts. "It's a mild type of influenza, so far there has been no case of the influenza in the commercial poultry in any part of Kashmir." She said officials are keeping a close watch on the situation.

Deputy commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary confirmed that avian influenza cases have been reported in Kashmir.

"In view of Avian Influenza cases reported in #Kashmir: Human or Poultry contact with Wild/Migratory birds (like feeding sources) needs to be strictly avoided. AHD teams are on job ~ Farms to Wetlands. Let’s be careful about biosecurity," tweeted Shahid Choudhary, deputy commissioner, Srinagar.

Deputy commissioner, Anantnag, Anshul Garg also confirmed cases have been reported in crows. "Avian Flu Advisory quite relevant for #Anantnag as well. We need to remain cautious in view of confirmed cases in Crows."

Officials said that cases have been reported in crows in four districts - Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam and Budgam.

Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday had lifted the ban on the import of the poultry and poultry products.

In an order issued earlier this week, the UT government said that they have decided to lift the ban on the instructions of the government of India.

“In view of stringent surveillance mechanism in place for containment and spread of Bird Flu in the country and the instructions as conveyed by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, there will be no ban on import of live birds including poultry and unprocessed poultry meat for any purpose into the Union Territory of J&K sourced from non-infected areas and beyond the 10 kilometres radius of Bird flu-infected zone w.e.f 19 January 2021,” said the order issued by Navin K Choudhary, principal secretary to the government on Monday.

Bird flu has not been reported in poultry in J&K but the Union territory has been among the twelve states confirmed to have avian influenza in crow/migratory/wild birds, according to a statement by Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying on Friday.

On January 7, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had banned the import of poultry after the Centre had issued advisories asking local authorities to keep a close vigil to contain the spread of avian influenza or bird flu.

The new order stated that the importers and suppliers must provide a certificate from the district veterinary officer or chief animal husbandry officer of the concerned district of the state stating that the source of poultry is not from any infected or suspected area and also not within 10 kilometres radius of the notified bird flu-infected zone.