After Jaisalmer bus blaze, second highway horror within weeks in Rajasthan: 15 killed in Jodhpur

In a second road accident in Rajasthan in less than a month, at least 15 people were killed as a minibus carrying devotees caught fire in Phalodi on Sunday. The incident comes less than 20 days after the deadly accident on Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway in which at least 20 people were burnt alive. The fire broke out when the tempo traveller rammed into a stationary trailer truck near Matoda village on the Bharat Mala Highway. (PTI )

“Fifteen passengers died, while two others sustained serious injuries. The injured were first taken to a hospital in Osian for primary treatment and later referred to Jodhpur,” news agency PTI reported quoting Jodhpur police commissioner Om Prakash.

The fire broke out when the Force Traveller rammed into a stationary trailer truck near Matoda village on the Bharat Mala Highway.

The victims, whose bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the Osian government hospital, were mainly residents of the Sursagar area in Jodhpur and were returning from the Kolayat temple in Bikaner after offering prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram.

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the incident and instructed officials to ensure all possible assistance to the victims' families and proper medical care for the injured.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot also mourned the loss of lives after the accident.

“I have just received the news that 15 people have died in a road accident in Matoda, Phalodi. Hearing this, my heart is extremely saddened. I pray to God to grant a place at His holy feet to all the deceased, give strength to their families, and a speedy recovery to the injured,” he wrote on X.