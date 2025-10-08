Recalling his mango question to PM Modi, Akshay Kumar switches to orange for CM Fadnavis | Watch

In another fruitful conversation with a politician, actor Akshay Kumar built on his reputation of asking politicians about how they like to eat — it was mangoes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and now oranges for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Actor Akshay Kumar at FICCI Frames, a convention of the Indian film industry, in Mumbai on October 7, 2025, where he also interviewed CM Devendra Fadnavis.(AFP)

Akshay Kumar and CM Fadnavis were in conversation at an industry body event in Mumbai. While talking about other things, Kumar took a detour to fruits.

“It's a lovely day, (to mark) 25 years of FICCI, we are all gathered here. We have Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with us, and this is only the second time in my life that I have interviewed someone,” Kumar said.

"The first time was with PM Modi... I asked him how he likes to eat mangoes. People made fun of that question. But I refuse to reform myself!"

He prefaced the question but had a slip of tongue, “You're from Nagpur, and Nagpur is famous for mangoes — oh, sorry, oranges.”

"So, how do you like oranges — peeled and cut into pieces, or do you put it in a juicer?"

Fadnavis went on to share what a claimed is a unique method instead.

“You cut the orange in half, sprinkle salt, and eat it like a mango without peeling,” the BJP leader said.

Watch their viral clip below (here's the full conversation):

Akshay had interviewed Narendra Modi in 2019 ahead of the elections. A part of it went viral in which Akshay said people would want to know simpler things too about their PM.

It began when PM Modi, while recalling his childhood days in Gujarat, said he did not have the luxury to buy mangoes given his humble family background. When Akshay asked if he peeled them or sucked the pulp out directly, the PM said he used to eat mangoes in the field after plucking them directly from the trees.

The PM said hygiene was not a concern at the time so he never thought of washing or cutting the fruit before eating it.

Akshay Kumar was recently asked about the question and the memes that comes with it. “I have no hesitation in admitting I couldn’t have asked any complicated questions about government, policies, or politics. All the big time editors interviewing him anyway ask him questions which have ‘depth’, right? All I wanted to do was ask about lighter, relatable things which a common person would want to know about the man behind the powerful designation of the Prime Minister,” he said in an interview.