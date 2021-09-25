Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After marathon meetings, PM Modi leaves for New York; to address UNGA

PM Modi arrived in Washington for a three-day visit to the country on Wednesday, his first beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
UPDATED ON SEP 25, 2021
After holding marathon meetings in the last two days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening (local time) left for New York, where he is scheduled to address at the 76th session of UNGA.

The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris here. He also met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. PM Modi also participated in the first in-person Quad meeting after Covid-19.

He also held meetings with five global CEOs for potential investment in India on Thursday.

PM Modi's US visit will conclude on September 25 with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.

The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from Covid-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations'.

