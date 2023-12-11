After Mehbooba Mufti, NC claims Omar Abdullah locked inside his house; L-G denies

The National Conference on Monday claimed that senior party leader Omar Abdullah has been locked inside his house ahead of the hearing of the Supreme Court's verdict on the viability of abrogating Article 370. This comes after PDP said that the party chief Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest.

"Even before Supreme Court judgement is pronounced, police has sealed the doors of the residence of PDP president @MehboobaMufti and put her under illegal house arrest," the party said in a post on X.

NC spokesperson Sarah Hayat Shah shared pictures of a green-coloured gate of Abdullah's residence. “Mr @OmarAbdullah has been locked up in his house. Democracy?” she asked on X.

“Dear Mr LG these chains that have been put on my gate have not been put by me so why are you denying what your police force has done. It’s also possible you don’t even know w hat your police is doing? Which one is it? Are you being dishonest or is your police acting independent of you?” the former CM of Jammu and Kashmir wrote on X.

The claims were dismissed by Jammu and Kasmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha by terming them “baseless”. "Neither anyone has been put under house arrest, nor anyone has been arrested," he said.

Meanwhile, police did not allow journalists to gather near National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah's residence at Gupkar here, officials said.

A posse of police personnel was deployed at the entry point of Gupkar Road and journalists were not allowed anywhere near the residence of the NC leaders.

