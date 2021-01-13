After NDMC, Delhi's East and South municipal corporations also ban sale of chicken amid of bird flu scare

The East and South municipal corporations in national capital Delhi banned the sale and storage of poultry or processed chicken meat in view of bird flu situation, news agency PTI reported.

The decision comes hours after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) had issued a similar directive.

The order issued by the veterinary services department of the NDMC also said that owners of restaurants and hotels will face action if egg-based dishes or poultry meat and other products are served to customers.

The order has been issued in public interest and should be diligently complied with, the civic body said.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash had earlier said that the civic body has set up a high-level committee to monitor the situation of bird flu.

Testing of samples of dead crows and ducks had confirmed bird flu cases in the national capital on Monday, prompting the Delhi government to impose a ban on sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the city.

The Ghazipur poultry market has also also closed by authorities.

Several ducks at Sanjay Lake and a large number of crows across various city parks have been found dead in the last one week.

Apart from Delhi, bird flu has also been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies)