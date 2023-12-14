After new CMs in 3 states, what's next for Shivraj Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje, Raman Singh? Nadda explains

In a move to introduce a generational change, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared a fresh lot of leadership in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The major development in the party's state politics raised questions about the future of the old band of leaders – Vasundhara Raje, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Raman Singh. BJP national president JP Nadda talked in length about their future role and the party's selection process of new CMs.

BJP National President and MP JP Nadda(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the Agenda AajTak 2023 conclave, Nadda said all three of the former CMs are senior party leaders and they will be given future roles appropriating their position in the party. “Everybody in the party is given its due. Our party doesn't stop even to put to use even a small worker,” he said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

When asked whether any of the former CMs registered discontentment, Nadda said the use of somewhat a commanding vernacular such as “sit down” is not appropriate. “I tell them that ‘you have made a significant contribution to the party. Since we are heading towards a new direction, we need your support in this’.”

Selection process of CMs in 3 states

The BJP national president further explained the in-depth research his party carries out to select not only a leader in senior posts but someone at the grassroots level as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In BJP, all workers are observed deeply- their history, their activities, and their responses. And we have a huge data bank, and we study it from time to time,” he said.

He added that the process began at the time the election dates were declared and the party started giving tickets. “When the election was declared, since the time we gave tickets to the candidates...who will be our leader, who will be a good leader for opposition or ruling, the process of selection started since then. It is a continuous process. After the election result, the process intensifies. There is deep consultation. The same goes for Cabinet selection,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON