After new Covid-19 clusters in Bengaluru, civic body chief says surrounded by states with rising cases

The chief of Bengaluru’s civic boy on Saturday blamed the neighbouring states of Kerala and Maharashtra after three new Covid-19 clusters were reported in the capital city of Karnataka. The new cluster of coronavirus cases, reports said, have been found in Bengaluru's Yelahanka zone after 18 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Sambhram College of Management Studies, Agragami College and a residential complex. "New clusters have emerged. We are surrounded by Kerala and Maharashtra where cases are rising. Most people coming from here are students, they have been tested and isolated," ANI quoted the BBMP chief as saying.

The BBMP chief on the emergence of the clusters said most of the people coming to the city are students and have been tested and isolated. Bengaluru on Friday reported 367 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, while the state reported 571 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the Union minister of health and family welfare’s data, six states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have reported a major surge in the coronavirus disease cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra and Kerala, the states that have been recognised as a cause of concern by the BBMP chief, are the top contributors to the active coronavirus caseload of India. Maharashtra on Saturday reported the highest new Covid-19 cases at 8,333 followed by Kerala at 3,671.

India has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases and last week too, the city of Bengaluru had reported the emergence of two new coronavirus clusters in Bommanahalli of the city. One of the two coronavirus infection clusters were also attributed to the students from Kerala. Found in Manjushree Nursing College near Kaval Byrasandra in Bengaluru out of 210, 40 people were Covid infected and most of those students had come from Kerala, as per the BBMP.

The cabinet secretary is scheduled to chair a review meeting on Saturday with the state and Union territories reporting the increasing trajectory of the coronavirus disease cases.