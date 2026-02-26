After PM Modi says Israel was created on his birth date, Congress' 'Nehru' reply

“Actually, Albert Einstein had written to Jawaharlal Nehru on June 13, 1947, on the subject of the creation of Israel. Here is Nehru’s reply to Einstein a month later,” Ramesh wrote, sharing images from the published volumes of Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X that Modi’s speech before the Israeli Parliament was “an unabashed defence of his host” and objected to the Prime Minister drawing attention to the coincidence between his birth date and India’s recognition of Israel.

A political row erupted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the Knesset, highlighted that India recognised the newly created state of Israel on the day he was born. The remark drew sharp reactions from the Congress, which invoked historical correspondence between Jawaharlal Nehru and Albert Einstein to underline India's early engagement with the question of Israel's creation.

The correspondence, dated July 11, 1947, shows Nehru responding to Einstein's letter regarding the situation in Palestine and the aspirations of the Jewish people. In his reply, Nehru expressed sympathy for Jews who had suffered persecution, particularly under Nazi rule, but also acknowledged the complexities surrounding the Palestine question.

“The problem of Palestine, you will no doubt agree with me, is extraordinarily difficult and intricate. Where rights come into conflict it is not an easy matter to decide,” Nehru wrote in the letter, adding that while India had sympathy for the Jews, it was necessary to consider “the larger interests of peace in the world.”

Ramesh also pointed out that Nehru and Einstein met on November 5, 1949, at Einstein’s home in Princeton. In November 1952, Einstein was offered the presidency of Israel, an offer he declined. Shortly before his death in April 1955, the two exchanged letters again, this time on the dangers posed by nuclear explosions and weapons.

India-Israel ties over the years India formally recognised Israel in September 1950, though full diplomatic relations were established only in 1992. Over the decades, India’s ties with Israel have expanded significantly, particularly in defence, agriculture and technology.

The BJP has often criticised the Congress for what it calls a hesitant approach towards Israel during the early decades after Independence, while the Congress maintains that its policy balanced support for Palestinian aspirations with pragmatic engagement.