After PM, Rajnath Singh likely to skip Russia’s Victory Day event. Here's who might attend

Defence minister Rajnath Singh is likely to skip Russia’s Victory Day parade on May 9, PTI news agency reported on Sunday, citing official sources. In place of Singh, his deputy Sanjay Seth is expected to represent India at the Moscow event. Russia’s Victory Day marks the anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.(PTI)

The development comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Initially, Russia had extended the invite for the 80th Victory Day parade to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but later Rajnath Singh was expected to attend the event.

Russia’s Victory Day marks the anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, a key turning point in 20th-century history. Several friendly nations’ leaders and military representatives are scheduled to attend the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Russia twice last year—once for the annual bilateral summit with President Vladimir Putin and again to attend the BRICS Summit held in Kazan.

This year, President Putin is expected to travel to India for the annual summit.

Russia condemns Pahalgam terror attack

Earlier, Putin had condemned the “brutal” Pahalgam terror attack and extended Moscow’s support to India against its fight with terrorism.

"This brutal crime has no justification whatsoever. We expect that its organisers and perpetrators will face deserved punishment. I would like to reiterate our commitment to further increasing cooperation with Indian partners in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured," the Russian president said.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov extended his condolences following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, expressing solidarity with New Delhi. “Deepest condolences to the people and the Government of India over the heinous terror attack against tourists in Pahalgam. Russia resolutely stands with India,” Alipov added.