Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
Rajnath Singh set to represent India at Russia’s Victory Day parade on May 9

ByRezaul H Laskar
Apr 09, 2025 10:58 PM IST

PM Modi travelled to Russia twice last year for an annual summit with President Vladimir Putin and to attend the Brics Summit in Kazan

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh is expected to represent India at Russia’s Victory Day parade to be held next month to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory over Germany in World War II, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh (AP FILE PHOTO)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh (AP FILE PHOTO)

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received an invitation to attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9, he is not expected to travel to Russia, the people added on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, Russia’s state-run Tass news agency quoted deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko as saying that Moscow has invited Modi to attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Germany in World War II and the Indian premier is expected at the May 9 parade. “It’s being worked out...He [Modi] has an invitation,” Rudenko said on Tuesday.

Russia has invited the leaders of several friendly nations to attend the Victory Day parade.

The people pointed out that Modi travelled to Russia twice last year for an annual summit with President Vladimir Putin and to attend the Brics Summit in Kazan. “The Russian president is expected to come to India for this year’s summit,” one of the people said.

When external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked about India’s participation in the May 9 parade, he replied: “Our Prime Minister has received an invitation for participation in the Victory Day celebrations. We’ll be announcing our participation in the Victory Day celebrations at the appropriate time.”

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh attended the Russian Victory Day parade in 2005, which marked the 60th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.

Wednesday, April 09, 2025
