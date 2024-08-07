After Ramdev, Sadhguru urges India to ‘act’ as Hindus attacked in Bangladesh: 'Can't be Maha-Bharat if…'

ISHA Foundation's spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Wednesday urged the India government to “stand up and act at the earliest” for the safety of minorities in Bangladesh as local media claimed that Hindu houses and business establishments were attacked by mobs while their valuables were also looted in at least 27 districts. Spiritual guru Sadhguru

Sadhguru's reaction comes even as yoga guru Ramdev on Tuesday condemned the targeted attacks on houses, temples and business establishments of Hindus in Bangladesh, and urged the Centre to do all it can diplomatically and politically to protect the Hindu minority in the neighbouring country.

Stating that Sadhguru's atrocities being perpetrated against Hindus is not just an internal matter of Bangladesh, Sadhguru said, “Bharat cannot be Maha-Bharat if we do not stand up and act at the earliest to ensure the safety of minorities in our neighborhood.”

“What was part of this Nation unfortunately became neighborhood, but it is our responsibility to protect these people -who actually belong to this Civilization- from these shocking atrocities,” Sadhguru wrote on social media platform X while sharing a news report with the headline “Hindu houses, businesses attacked in 27 districts”.

The Daily Star reported that in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila in Bangladesh, a mob vandalised and plundered the house of Pradip Chandra Roy, secretary of Lalmonirhat Puja Udjapan Parishad, in Telipara village on Monday evening.

A mob also ransacked and looted a computer shop owned by Muhin Roy, a municipality member of the district's Puja Udjapan Parishad, on Thana road, it reported.

Besides, homes of four Hindu families were vandalised and looted in Chandrapur village in the district's Kaliganj upazila. In Hatibandha upazila's Purbo Sardubi village, 12 Hindu houses were torched last night, reports our district correspondent, the report claimed

‘Well-planned attacks’: Ramdev

Ramdev termed these "well-planned" attacks by fundamentalist forces as “shameful and dangerous” and called India to do all it can to protect them. "I fear that India will need to remain vigilant so that the honour and dignity of the mothers, sisters and daughters of our Hindu brothers are not at stake. The entire country will have to stand with its minority Hindu brothers with full strength," Ramdev told news agency ANI.

Also read | Bangladesh president announces Nobel laureate Yunus as interim govt chief

Pointing to India's role in 1971 Bangladesh Liberation war, Ramdev said, "We helped create Bangladesh; if we can create Bangladesh, we must show our strength in protecting Hindus living there."

The co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved said some individuals in India were trying to incite unrest by raking up issues over caste, religion, and reservation. Such attempts he said are “threatening the nation's unity and integrity. We must counter these efforts with strength,” he added.

Also read | '9,000 students among 19,000 Indians stuck in Bangladesh': Jaishankar in Lok Sabha

Reports suggest extremist forces in Bangladesh targeting the Hindu minority by taking advantage of the emerging political situation. The country's Army is under the process of forming an interim government after former Prime minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and flee the country after anti-quota protests, that turned violent, demanded her resignation.

Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC) has said around 200-300 Hindu homes and businesses have been vandalised since Hasina fled to India on Monday. Around 15-20 temples have been attacked and 40 people injured, the group told news agency Reuters.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar had expressed similar concerns on the safety of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh while making a statement on the developments there.