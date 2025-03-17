Menu Explore
After Ranya Rao bust in Bengaluru, 8.47 crore gold seized at Mumbai airport

PTI |
Mar 17, 2025 12:17 PM IST

The seizures were made between March 13 and 15 and some of the accused had concealed the precious metal in their clothes and undergarments.

The Mumbai Customs has seized more than 10 kg of gold valued at 8.47 crore in four operations at the international airport here and arrested five persons, including three private airport staff members, officials said on Monday.

The Mumbai Customs has seized more than 10 kg of gold valued at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.47 crore in four operations at the international airport. (Representative Image)
The Mumbai Customs has seized more than 10 kg of gold valued at 8.47 crore in four operations at the international airport. (Representative Image)

The seizures were made between March 13 and 15 and some of the accused had concealed the precious metal in their clothes and undergarments, they said.

Giving details of the operations, a customs official said a private staffer at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport was intercepted and six oval-shaped capsules having 2.8 kg of 24-karat gold dust in wax form, valued at 2.27 crore, were found concealed in the pockets of his pants.

The person was later arrested under the Customs Act, the official said.

Also read: Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Actor alleges torture in custody; was 'slapped 10-15 times'

In the second seizure, another private staffer working in the international departures area was intercepted.

The Customs sleuths found 2.9 kg of pure gold dust in wax form, valued at 2.36 crore, stored in seven oval-shaped capsules and concealed in the man's undergarments following which he was arrested, the official said.

In the third operation, another private staffer at the airport was apprehended and two pouches containing 1.6 kg of 24-karat gold dust in wax form valued at 1.31 crore concealed in his undergarments were recovered. After further investigation, the staffer and two other persons were arrested, the official said.

In another case, the customs officers during the rummaging of garbage bags containing trash from the lavatories and pantry of an international flight found two black-coloured pouches containing 3.1 of pure gold dust in wax form valued at 2.53 crore, he said.

Further investigation was underway, the official added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
