After row, Kannur University removes extracts from books of RSS ideologues Savarkar, Golwalkar

Thiruvananthapuram: After a two-week-long controversy, Kannur University (north Kerala) vice chancellor Gopinath Raveendran on Thursday said extracts of books of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologues VD Savarkar and MS Golwalkar would not be taught in the post-graduate course on governance and politics.

The VC said the syllabus of last year will be continued this year and a decision on lessons of another ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya will be taken soon. He said changes were made after the two-member committee appointed by the government submitted its report.

Inclusion of their books invited widespread criticism in the state. Activists of the Kerala Students Union, student wing of the Congress and the Muslim Students Federation, youth wing of the Muslim League, burnt copies of their books and the Communist Party of India (CPI), an ally in the ruling Left Democratic Front, also criticised the move.

But the Students Federation of India (SFI), the CP(M) student wing, and the VC maintained that these books were in a post graduate courses and let students realise their ideology too. Many others, including author and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan also said intellectual freedom should not be sacrificed in the name of politics.

“I have quoted both, Savarkar and Golwalker, in my books and differed with their ideology. If you don’t read their books on what basis will you oppose their ideas,” asked Tharoor. “Students can learn all books and ideologies and arrive at their own conclusion. India is a free country. But banning books are not ideal,” the Governor had said while the issue raged.

Extracts of VD Savarkar’s “Who is Hindu,” Golwarkar’s “We or Our Nationhood Defined”, Deendayal Upadhyaya’s “Integral Humanism” and Balraj Madhok’s “Indianisation, What, Why and How” were included in the syllabus among 30 other books.