After 500 crore 'hilltop palace' attack, TDP labels Jagan a 'furniture thief'

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has accused former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of holding onto taxpayer-funded expensive furnishings and fittings worth crores at his residence-cum-camp office in Tadepalli, labelling him a 'furniture thief'. The complex is spread over 9.88 acres atop Rushikonda hills in Visakhapatnam. (HT photo)

TDP's Kodela Sivaram alleged Reddy built a ₹500-crore "hilltop palace" in Visakhapatnam with public money, while the poor struggled.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

TDP's IT minister, Nara Lokesh, also mocked Reddy, asking when he plans to return the furniture, NDTV reported.

Premium read- ₹500 crore sea view mansion built by Jagan Reddy govt in focus under TDP rule

Lokesh also took potshots at Reddy for the luxurious camp office. “While the poor struggled to thatch a roof over their children's heads, Y S Jagan was building a palace for himself with the money meant for them. His exploits have left the country shocked,” he said.

“We’ll ensure that an inquiry is done, justice is served, and the building is devoted to the people of Andhra Pradesh,” Nara Lokesh added.

Reddy has already offered to pay for furniture: YSRCP

In response, a YSR Congress leader stated that Reddy has already written to the state government, offering to pay for all the furniture and fittings on his premises.

ALSO READ- Who will be the Lok Sabha Speaker? Modi 3.0 'kingmakers' JD(U), TDP differ on key issue

Andhra assembly session begins today

YSRCP was relegated to just 11 Assembly and four Lok Sabha seats in the recently concluded simultaneous elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The NDA comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena won a landslide victory by securing 164 Assembly seats out of 175. Of the 25 Lok Sabha seats, the alliance got 21 seats.

ALSO READ- BJP helped TDP-led alliance win Andhra Pradesh elections: Jagan

The first session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly after the NDA alliance of TDP, BJP, and Janasena came to power will be held from Friday. This two-day session will include the swearing-in of MLAs and the election of the speaker and deputy speaker. Senior TDP leader and Narsipatnam MLA C Ayyanna Patrudu is likely to be elected as the speaker.