IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / After Saudi Arabia, UAE could seek early repayment of loan to Pakistan
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)
india news

After Saudi Arabia, UAE could seek early repayment of loan to Pakistan

UAE could seek the early repayment of a $3 billion financial support package announced in December 2018
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:35 PM IST

Months after Saudi Arabia had sought the early repayment of a $3 billion loan, Pakistan is facing the possibility of a similar move by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at a time when the country is grappling with economic difficulties.

Saudi Arabia had provided Pakistan a $6.2 billion financial support package in 2018 shortly after Imran Khan became the prime minister – a $3 billion loan and a $3.2 billion deferred oil financing facility.

Following a sharp downturn in bilateral ties after Pakistan sought to form an alternative Muslim coalition with Turkey and Malaysia, Saudi Arabia initially withdrew the arrangement for deferred payments for oil purchases and then asked Pakistan last year to repay the loan.

As Pakistan prepares to pay the third and final tranche of $1 billion for the Saudi loan, the country is now facing the possibility that the UAE too could seek the early repayment of a $3 billion financial support package announced in December 2018.

Also read | Biden has already calmed the Middle East

The UAE hasn’t indicated whether it will extend a $1 billion loan – part of the $3 billion package – that will become payable on January 24, The Express Tribune newspaper reported, citing sources in Pakistan’s finance minister. The loan can be extended for a year.

“In case [the UAE] does not withdraw the facility, the loan would be considered extended for one more year,” a senior unnamed official of Pakistan’s finance ministry said.

The ministry didn’t comment on the matter, saying it was a “bilateral confidential matter”. However, the Tribune reported that the Pakistan government is “apprehensive that after Saudi Arabia’s decision to withdraw its bailout package, the UAE might also follow suit”.

The UAE had also announced a $3 billion facility for deferred oil payments for Pakistan but later withdrew the facility.

As its economic woes mount, Pakistan has turned to its “iron brother” ally, China, for financial support. Pakistan has so far taken three loans from China to repay the $3-billion loan from the Saudi, the Tribune reported.

“Beijing gave $1 billion soft loan and two separate financing lines of $1.5 billion and $500 million to pay back the Saudi debt,” the newspaper reported.

Khan had travelled to Saudi Arabia twice soon after becoming the premier to secure the financial support package, which allowed his government to negotiate a bailout with the International Monetary Fund.

Khan’s government has failed in its efforts to get the suspended $6 billion IMF programme restored. It still has to fulfil key conditions set by IMF, such as introducing a mini-budget and hiking electricity tariffs.

According to reports, Pakistan’s central bank’s foreign exchange reserves of $13.4 billion remain fragile, as these largely consist of loans. Short-term loans taken from commercial banks amounted to $4.6 billion as of last November.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
"No case of serious/severe AEFI attributable to vaccination till date," said Manohar Agnani.(HT Photo)
"No case of serious/severe AEFI attributable to vaccination till date," said Manohar Agnani.(HT Photo)
india news

Heath ministry says 3,81,305 people got Covid-19 vaccine

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary in the ministry, said 1,48,266 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 25 states and Union territories till 5 pm on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dassault Aviation has handed over 18 of the 36 contracted Rafale fighter jets to India. 11 have been inducted into the Indian Air Force while 7 are being used for training IAF pilots in France.(Dassault Aviation /A Pecchi)
Dassault Aviation has handed over 18 of the 36 contracted Rafale fighter jets to India. 11 have been inducted into the Indian Air Force while 7 are being used for training IAF pilots in France.(Dassault Aviation /A Pecchi)
india news

Indian, French Rafale jets set to take part in war games in Rajasthan

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:19 PM IST
  • The exercise has been codenamed 'Desert Knight 21'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several important decisions were taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.(HT Photo)
Several important decisions were taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.(HT Photo)
india news

Nitish Kumar says cabinet to be expanded soon

By Vijay Swaroop
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:08 PM IST
  • Nitish Kumar had said earlier that the BJP was still to hand over the list of probable candidates to be included in the cabinet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The LG asked the Doda district administration to ensure electrification of the village within a month.(HT ARCHIVE/iStock)
The LG asked the Doda district administration to ensure electrification of the village within a month.(HT ARCHIVE/iStock)
india news

J-K's Ganouri-Tanta village gets electricity for the first time

PTI, Doda
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Ganouri-Tanta village in J-K's Doda gets electricity for the first time on January 17.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Doctor receives vaccine in presence of chief minister Vijay Rupani during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination drive, at Civil hospital in Ahmedabad. (PTI)
Doctor receives vaccine in presence of chief minister Vijay Rupani during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination drive, at Civil hospital in Ahmedabad. (PTI)
india news

Vaccination drive total success in Gujarat, says CM Rupani

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:50 PM IST
Earlier in the day, officials said around 50 of the 100 people vaccinated in Rajkot Civil Hospital complained of headache and fever.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a presentation made by MSRDC to chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, the corporation proposed the construction of the road. (Hindustan Times)(HT_PRINT)
In a presentation made by MSRDC to chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, the corporation proposed the construction of the road. (Hindustan Times)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Karnataka political leaders blast Thackeray, protests erupt over his

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Thackeray said on Sunday his government is committed towards incorporating into the state the areas of Karnataka where Marathi-speaking people are in majority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With 140 metric tonnes lifting capacity, the multipurpose equipment will enable India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) to provide seamless services for container, bulk and general cargo at Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar.(Image via Twitter)
With 140 metric tonnes lifting capacity, the multipurpose equipment will enable India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) to provide seamless services for container, bulk and general cargo at Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar.(Image via Twitter)
india news

India supplies two mobile harbour cranes to Iran's Chabahar port

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:44 PM IST
The consignment of cranes arrived from Marghera port, Italy and was unloaded successfully on Monday at Chabahar. The cranes are presently undergoing trial run.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation. ((Parveen Kumar/HT Photo))
Image for representation. ((Parveen Kumar/HT Photo))
india news

Concerned about accidents due to fog, Agra mayor seeks expressways closure at ni

By Hemendra Chaturvedi, Agra
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:44 PM IST
  • Dense fog on Sunday morning claimed the life of a driver of a bus which rammed into a stationary truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers raise slogans against the new farm laws at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI)
Farmers raise slogans against the new farm laws at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI)
india news

West UP farmers gear up for Republic Day 'Kisan Tractor Parade' in Delhi

By S Raju
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:21 PM IST
  • The Bhartiya Kisan Union claims that thousands of farmers will take part in a Kisan Tractor Parade on Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said the actions of a few have brought bad name to Indian businesses, the vice president urged the young company secretaries to ensure ethics and accountability in corporate governance.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said the actions of a few have brought bad name to Indian businesses, the vice president urged the young company secretaries to ensure ethics and accountability in corporate governance.
india news

Corporates should encourage whistle-blowing mechanism: Vice President Naidu

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Describing company secretaries as the conscience-keepers of the corporate, he said it was imperative for them to be upright and not succumb to any pressure from the management.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and Subhendu Adhikar waves to supporters during a public rally, in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and Subhendu Adhikar waves to supporters during a public rally, in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Violence at BJP roadshow led by Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:46 PM IST
  • The TMC claimed the violence was a diversionary tactic adopted by the BJP
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Governor said Mannan had advocated for the removal of retired 'Officer on Special Duty' appointees for allegedly being 'political'.(PTI)
The Governor said Mannan had advocated for the removal of retired 'Officer on Special Duty' appointees for allegedly being 'political'.(PTI)
india news

Congress leader Abdul Mannan meets Bengal Governor, demands free and fair polls

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The Governor said Mannan urged him to take up the matter to Election Commission of India (ECI) for timely action as officials removed by the commission have been serving in key posts in Mamata Banerjee-led state government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court of India (File photo)
Supreme Court of India (File photo)
india news

SC to consider review plea in EPF pension case: Here's what you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:40 PM IST
The three-member bench considering the review petition is headed by Justice UU Lalit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The opposition walked out after the Speaker refused permission, saying the incident occurred a month ago and was under the consideration of the State Election Commission.(ANI Photo)
The opposition walked out after the Speaker refused permission, saying the incident occurred a month ago and was under the consideration of the State Election Commission.(ANI Photo)
india news

Cong led opposition stages walkout from Kerala assembly

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan denied permission to move an adjournment motion to discuss the alleged threatening of a poll officer by an MLA during the recent local body polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indo-China border at Bumla in Arunachal Pradesh.(REUTERS)
The Indo-China border at Bumla in Arunachal Pradesh.(REUTERS)
india news

Satellite imagery shows Chinese village in disputed region of Arunachal Pradesh

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:35 PM IST
  • The village is located on the banks of Tsari Chu river in Upper Subansiri district, an area along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP