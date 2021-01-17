IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Biden has already calmed the Middle East
With Biden administration now imminent, many belligerents are softening their tone in anticipation of a more active American role in the region.
With Biden administration now imminent, many belligerents are softening their tone in anticipation of a more active American role in the region.
world news

Biden has already calmed the Middle East

There is every prospect other Arab states will join the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan in normalizing relations with Israel — Oman and Qatar are the likeliest. Even Hamas in Gaza seems open to terms of cohabitation with the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority in Ramallah.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:24 PM IST

Reconciliation is breaking out across the Middle East. A Saudi-led quartet of Arab states has ended a three-and-a-half-year embargo of Qatar. Turkey is seeking accommodations with France, Greece, Israel, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia after years of tensions. Egypt, Jordan, France and Germany are pressing for new peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians.

There is every prospect other Arab states will join the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan in normalizing relations with Israel — Oman and Qatar are the likeliest. Even Hamas in Gaza seems open to terms of cohabitation with the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority in Ramallah.

This unprecedented series of pronouncements and meetings in the region comes on the run-up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. It bookends an era of Hobbesian hostility in the Middle East that characterized President Donald Trump’s isolationism, and the eagerness of other powers — notably Russia — to upend American global hegemony.

Also Read: Joe Biden unveils $1.9 trillion plan to stem virus and steady US economy

Trump’s vow to put America first destabilized traditional U.S. relationships with Europe, NATO, allies in Asia and multi-lateral approaches to various conflicts in the Middle East. He described the Syrian conflict, where the U.S. had successfully built a coalition to defeat Islamic State, as a wasteland of “blood-stained sand.” He told the graduating class of West Point that it was “not the duty of U.S. troops to solve ancient conflicts in faraway lands that. many people have never even heard of. We are not the policemen of the world.”

This was a radical departure from President George H.W Bush’s “new world order” that set the U.S. on course to play a key role in the Middle East in the 1990s and 2000s. Trump’s message to countries in the region was that they should go it alone. While there were already wars in the region when he came into office, American inattention allowed the intensification of conflicts, usually involving foreign actors—Turkey, Russia and Egypt in Libya; Saudi Arabia and Iran in Yemen; Turkey, Russia and Iran in Syria.

Even though the Trump administration took a tough approach on Iran sanctions, the Islamic Republic felt free to step up attacks on shipping in the Gulf of Oman, use drones and cruise missiles against Saudi oil infrastructure and traffic men, money and munitions to proxy militias in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

With Biden administration now imminent, many belligerents are softening their tone in anticipation of a more active American role in the region. Even Iran, which has bucked the trend by ratcheting up uranium enrichment and conducting a series of sabre-rattling exercises, is hoping the President-elect will quickly disavow Trump’s policies.    

Expectations of a return to the pre-Trump order have been heightened by the President-elect’s choice of officials with substantial Middle East experience for key cabinet positions: Anthony Blinken (nominee for Secretary of State), Lloyd Austin (nominee for Secretary of Defense) and Jake Sullivan (nominee for National Security Advisor). It is not lost on anyone in the Middle East that Biden himself has had a long, deep engagement with the region, and a personal connection to many of the key players.

Also Read: Proud moment, says kin of Kashmiri-origin woman named in Joe Biden team

So, at the very least, the region’s leaders are inclined to ease up on their mutual hostility as they wait to see how the new dispensation in Washington addresses their anxieties and ambitions. It is striking how, after several years in which each week seemed to bring the prospect of fresh confrontation or conflict, a calm has descended over the Middle East.

The existing hostilities won’t end with Biden’s swearing-in, of course. But it might just end the impression that countries can use any means to get what they want in the absence of an American-led, rules-based international order. That view, fostered by Trump, encouraged a scramble for ungoverned spaces and occupation of weak states or disputed areas. Now that Biden has declared, “America is back,” it appears the Middle East is paying heed.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Seth J. Frantzman covers Middle East affairs for the Jerusalem Post. He is the author of 'After ISIS: America, Iran and the Struggle for the Middle East' and executive director of the Middle East Center for Reporting and Analysis.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
middle east crisis joe biden
app
Close
e-paper
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks as she and President-elect Joe Biden introduce their nominees and appointees to key national security and foreign policy posts at The Queen theater, in Wilmington, Del. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, a history-making event in which the first Black, South Asian and female vice president will take her oath of office from the first Latina justice. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks as she and President-elect Joe Biden introduce their nominees and appointees to key national security and foreign policy posts at The Queen theater, in Wilmington, Del. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, a history-making event in which the first Black, South Asian and female vice president will take her oath of office from the first Latina justice. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)(AP)
world news

Kamala Harris to resign from Senate seat on Monday ahead of Inauguration Day

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:19 PM IST
Harris has already started the process by notifying California Governor Gavin Newsom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A nurse administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a frontline worker after the virtual launch of vaccination drive at a Hospital in Kolkata.(ANI)
A nurse administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a frontline worker after the virtual launch of vaccination drive at a Hospital in Kolkata.(ANI)
world news

Israel Prison Service to start vaccinating inmates, including Palestinian ones

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:16 PM IST
The Jewish state faced harsh criticism when Public Security Minister Amir Ohana said Palestinian prisoners would be the last to get innoculated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Donald Trump throughout his term faced suspicion of colluding with a foreign government. (AP File Photo )
Donald Trump throughout his term faced suspicion of colluding with a foreign government. (AP File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump pushed the limits of the US legal system: Here’s how it held up

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:12 PM IST
Trump and his allies launched an unprecedented legal campaign to try to overturn the 2020 results through dozens of lawsuits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zarif criticised France, Germany and Britain - which remain in the deal with China and Russia - for failing to enforce the agreement since 2018.(via REUTERS)
Zarif criticised France, Germany and Britain - which remain in the deal with China and Russia - for failing to enforce the agreement since 2018.(via REUTERS)
world news

Avoid 'absurd nonsense' about Tehran's nuclear work: Iran's Zarif tells France

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:03 PM IST
French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, in an interview, said Iran was building up its nuclear weapons' capacity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen onboard a plane at an airport in Berlin, Germany.(REUTERS)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen onboard a plane at an airport in Berlin, Germany.(REUTERS)
world news

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny takes off on plane to Russia despite arrest threat

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Navalny announced Wednesday that he would return, despite Russian authorities' threats to put him behind bars again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Chief Executive of the National Health Service Simon Stevens at a virtual news conference on the Covid-19 pandemic.(REUTERS)
Britain's Chief Executive of the National Health Service Simon Stevens at a virtual news conference on the Covid-19 pandemic.(REUTERS)
world news

1 Covid-19 patient getting admitted to hospital every 30 seconds: NHS chief

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:15 PM IST
The United Kingdom has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases following the emergence of highly transmissible variants of Sars-CoV-2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The contagion is showing no signs of slowing down, with infections surging past 94 million and more than two million deaths, and Europe among the hardest-hit parts of the world. (Representative Image)(AP)
The contagion is showing no signs of slowing down, with infections surging past 94 million and more than two million deaths, and Europe among the hardest-hit parts of the world. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

Europe seeks to ease vaccine concerns as virus curbs intensify

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Worries have grown that delays in the delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine could hamper a European rollout that has already come under heavy fire for being too slow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maas's comments contrast with other German ministers, who have opposed such special rights, fearing it could lead to inequalities in society at a time when not everyone has the opportunity to get inoculated.(AP)
Maas's comments contrast with other German ministers, who have opposed such special rights, fearing it could lead to inequalities in society at a time when not everyone has the opportunity to get inoculated.(AP)
world news

German minister says coronavirus curbs should be eased for vaccinated people

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:46 PM IST
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the state had massively restricted people's basic rights in order to contain infections and avoid overwhelming hospitals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
No sooner than Biden and Harris are sworn in, they’ll be working to pass their $1.9 trillion Covid-relief plan, which has elements that would likely appeal to enough moderate Republicans to gain some favor in the Senate but other parts that may spur partisan warfare.(Reuters)
No sooner than Biden and Harris are sworn in, they’ll be working to pass their $1.9 trillion Covid-relief plan, which has elements that would likely appeal to enough moderate Republicans to gain some favor in the Senate but other parts that may spur partisan warfare.(Reuters)
world news

Senate divided by party gives Kamala Harris powerful tiebreaker role

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:28 PM IST
After wins by Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in Georgia’s runoff elections, the upper chamber is divided 50-50 between Republicans and the Democratic caucus, meaning Harris can use her tie-breaking vote as president of the Senate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
To bring senators on board, Conte’s supporters -- chiefly from the center-left Democratic Party and other centrists -- have been warning of the risk of a snap election, which would likely see a center-right alliance take power, officials campaigning of behalf Conte, who asked not to be identified, said.(REUTERS)
To bring senators on board, Conte’s supporters -- chiefly from the center-left Democratic Party and other centrists -- have been warning of the risk of a snap election, which would likely see a center-right alliance take power, officials campaigning of behalf Conte, who asked not to be identified, said.(REUTERS)
world news

Italian PM Giuseppe Conte to plough ahead with parliament vote

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:57 PM IST
The outcome of Conte’s quest is still uncertain. He needs about a dozen more votes in the upper house to restore an outright majority in the 321-strong upper chamber after the defection of the group led by Renzi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab arrives at Downing Street, in London. (REUTERS)
Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab arrives at Downing Street, in London. (REUTERS)
world news

UK must not do trade deals with rights abusers, foreign minister says

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Raab said Britain would introduce new rules for its companies to try to prevent goods linked to China's Xinjiang region entering their supply chains.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haswani, Khoury and his brother Mudalal Khoury have all been sanctioned by Washington for supporting Assad's war effort. All three are joint Syrian-Russian nationals, according to the US sanctions list and a database that gathers data from official Russian institutions.(AFP file photo)
Haswani, Khoury and his brother Mudalal Khoury have all been sanctioned by Washington for supporting Assad's war effort. All three are joint Syrian-Russian nationals, according to the US sanctions list and a database that gathers data from official Russian institutions.(AFP file photo)
world news

Beirut blast chemicals possibly linked to Syrian businessmen: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:25 PM IST
Savaro Ltd, the trading firm which procured the chemicals in 2013, shared a London address with companies linked to George Haswani and Imad Khoury, according to the report by documentary film-maker Firas Hatoum, which aired on Lebanon's al-Jadeed TV station this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UNEP called for a drastic scale-up of public and private finance for adaptation, as well as increased investment in nature-based solutions such as protecting and sustainably restoring ecosystems.(Reuters/ File photo)
UNEP called for a drastic scale-up of public and private finance for adaptation, as well as increased investment in nature-based solutions such as protecting and sustainably restoring ecosystems.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

UN says nations failing to fund climate adaptation to help vulnerable countries

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:13 PM IST
The deal requires signatories to implement adaptation measures through national planning, but also through funding to at-risk countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Roubini also called for stricter regulation of social media platforms like Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc.(Reuters)
Roubini also called for stricter regulation of social media platforms like Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc.(Reuters)
world news

US economist Roubini expects violence, cyber attacks during Joe Biden’s term

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:07 PM IST
There will be additional armed riots, especially from white nationalists, and Russia and China will orchestrate more cyber attacks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Russian freight ship sunk off the coast of Turkey's Black Sea province of Bartin.(AP Representative Photo)
The Russian freight ship sunk off the coast of Turkey's Black Sea province of Bartin.(AP Representative Photo)
world news

Russian freight ship sinks off Turkey's Black Sea coast: Governor

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Bartin Governor Sinan Guner said the dry cargo ship sank off the coast of the Inkumu region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP