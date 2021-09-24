After SC judgement, UPSC invites application from women candidates for NDA exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday sought applications from women to take the November 14 examination for entry into the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy two days after the Supreme Court rejected the Centre’s request to delay this first-ever test for them. The court on Wednesday stressed that it “cannot belie the aspirations of young girls” while directing women shall be allowed to sit for the exam as per schedule.

“In compliance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s interim direction permitting the women candidates to take part in the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II)…the Union Public Service Commission has decided to open the online portal of application on its website (upsconline.nic.in) for this Examination to enable the unmarried women candidates ONLY (to take it)...,” the UPSC said in a statement. It added the application window will remain open for women candidates till 6 pm on October 8.

The Centre on Monday sought the exemption for this year’s admission. It said women can take the entrance exam in April-May next year to join the NDA in January 2023. The court directed the UPSC to issue a revised notification for the entrance exam. It was to be done after consultation with the ministry of defence to indicate tentative requirements for the women candidates if the standards cannot be finalised by the time of issuance of the notification. The Centre argued the women candidates will have to skip the exam in view of the sweeping changes that have to be brought about before women cadets are inducted and start their training at the joint defence service training institute.

On August 18, the top court directed women can also sit for the exam saying the policy that restricts their entry is based on “gender discrimination”. Following this interim directive, the government on September 8 said it has taken an in-principle decision to open doors of NDA to women cadets. But it wanted an exemption for this year’s admission. In an affidavit submitted on September 20, the government said it proposes to have the necessary mechanism in place by May 2022 -- the time by which UPSC is required to publish the first notification of the entrance examination for NDA next year. The affidavit added there were various amenities pertaining to accommodation, training capacity that needed to be worked out.