After Stalin, now Kamal Haasan complains of irregularities in EVM strong rooms

He also alleged that wifi networks were intermittently active in these centres, another similar complaint of the DMK.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 20, 2021 11:57 PM IST
MNM President Kamal Haasan addresses media after meeting with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tamil Nadu in Chennai. (PTI)

After DMK president MK Stalin, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan has complained to the Election Commission alleging irregularities in the strong room premises where EVMs are stored.

“There are several questions since the CCTV cameras are becoming faulty, mysterious container vehicles are entering the premises where ballots are stored,” Haasan told the media after submitting his complaint to chief electoral officer Satyabrata Sahoo.

He also alleged that wifi networks were intermittently active in these centres, another similar complaint of the DMK. “This (complaint) is not just an effort to save ourselves but to also save democracy,” he said adding that already 30% of the electorate doesn’t cast votes and when such doubts persist there is a danger of people’s democratic contribution dwindling further.

Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu were conducted on April 6 in a single phase and the long wait before counting on May 2 has led to opposition parties suspecting malpractices. EVMs are stored across 75 strong rooms across Tamil Nadu including three in Chennai. “Even if something happens in four out of the 75 strong rooms, it means there is wrongdoing in all the 75 so we cannot be callous,” said Haasan.

Sahoo did not respond to calls and messages. However, in a press conference on Monday, he dismissed that EVMs could be tampered with. “No one can hack EVMs. They are like calculators; they cannot be hacked” said Sahoo. “EVMs are under tight security cover. On complaints received from political parties, he said, “We will also monitor vehicles stationed near the counting centres.”

Counting of votes will begin from May 2 in Tamil Nadu.

