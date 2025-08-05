On Saturday, a weary Kanhaiya Lal stood before the chief judicial magistrate, Jhansi, and confessed to theft and embezzlement from a cooperative society. The trial had dragged on for 49 years. The ailing 71-year-old no longer wanted to fight. After trial drags on for 49 yrs, 71-year-old confesses to theft

“I am tired. I am now 71 years old and have grown weary of appearing in court again and again. I no longer have the strength to fight this case. I confess the crime and I want it to end,” Lal told the court.

CJM Munnalal found him guilty under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 457 (housebreaking), 380 (theft), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

His punishment: A total fine of ₹2,000. The court imposed ₹300 each under sections 457, 380, 409, 468, and 120B, and ₹500 under section 467. The court took into account his confession, time already spent—nearly a year—in custody, and his health. Upon paying the fine, he was allowed to return home to Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

GS Chauhan, a senior advocate in Lucknow high court, said pendency of cases is common in all courts across the country. “This issue can only be addressed by constituting more courts at the district level, strengthening lower judiciary and making time bound redressal of cases compulsory,” he said.

In 1976, Kanhaiya Lal, then employed as a peon at the LSS cooperative society in Bamanua village, Jhansi district, was one of three employees named in a complaint filed by the then-secretary, Bihari Lal Gautam.

The FIR alleged that Lal, along with two colleagues, Lakshmi Prasad and Raghunath, had stolen a receipt book and a wristwatch valued at ₹150.

Police found forged receipts with fake signatures had been used to collect ₹14,472 from society members. Lakshmi Prasad alone was alleged to have misappropriated ₹3,887.40. A case of theft and embezzlement was registered, and all three accused were arrested and sent to jail. They were later granted bail.

Both Lakshmi Prasad and Raghunath died during the course of the trial. Kanhaiya Lal, however, continued to appear before the court till 2012.

Special prosecution officer Akhilesh Maurya said the case remained inactive for nine years before a month-bailable warrant was issued against Lal in 2021. The charges were framed against him on December 23, 2023.

It took nearly two more years, for a verdict; that too only after Lal appeared in court and informed the judge he wished to end the matter by pleading guilty.