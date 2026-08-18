After Trump, US envoy cites India's 660 million voters to push voter ID

US ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Tuesday backed President Donald Trump’s push for mandatory voter identification in America, citing India’s election system as an example.

Sergio Gor doubles down on Donald Trump’s voter ID push. (ANI/Bloomberg)

“The President (US President Donald Trump) was very clear, and what India does, having a voter ID law, is something that we should pass in the United States,” Gor said on the sidelines of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce National Convention 2026.

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Deep Dive What is the SAVE America Act proposed by Trump? The SAVE America Act is legislation aimed at tightening voter registration and identification requirements for federal elections in the US. It would require proof of US citizenship and a valid photo ID when voting. Why does Trump reference India's voter ID system? Trump cites India's voter ID system to bolster his argument for stricter voter ID requirements in the US, highlighting that India's large electorate effectively requires all voters to present valid photo identification. How would the SAVE America Act affect mail-in voting? The SAVE America Act proposes stricter rules around mail-in voting, generally prohibiting it except for certain groups such as the ill, disabled, or military personnel, to strengthen safeguards around ballot handling.

“You had over 660 million people vote, by the way, less than 1 per cent by mail. I think it's vitally important. Voter ID is important. It's not a partisan issue, and so the President is absolutely right that the United States should have a voter ID requirement when people show up to vote,” he told news agency ANI.

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{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ | Trump cites Gyanesh Kumar while renewing push for SAVE America Act, praises India's voter ID system Gor backs Trump’s SAVE America Act push {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ | Trump cites Gyanesh Kumar while renewing push for SAVE America Act, praises India's voter ID system Gor backs Trump’s SAVE America Act push {{/usCountry}}

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Gor’s latest remarks came hours after Trump cited India’s electoral system and chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar while renewing his call for Congress to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act.

Trump said Kumar recently asked the US administration how elections could be conducted without a valid photo ID. Trump also spoke of India’s large electorate and voter identification requirements and said that the US should adopt stricter rules.

ALSO READ | 'Take Gyanesh Kumar to US': Congress after Trump invokes Indian electoral system

Gor earlier backed Trump’s post: “President Donald J. Trump is absolutely correct! 646 MILLION voters, every single one required an ID in India’s last election. Congress should pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!”

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Sergio Gor doubles backs Donald Trump’s voter ID push.

ALSO READ | SAVE Act explained: What is Trump’s US voter ID bill and how will it work?

What is the SAVE America Act?

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The SAVE America Act is a proposed US law that would make voter registration and voting rules stricter. It would require people registering to vote in federal elections to show documents proving they are US citizens. It would also require voters to show a valid photo ID when they vote.

Under the bill, people registering to vote would have to provide documents such as a US passport, birth certificate or naturalisation certificate to prove they are citizens.

The rules could also apply when people update or change their voter registration. The House of Representatives has passed the bill, but it still faces a major hurdle in the Senate. It has not yet become law.

Gyanesh Kumar-Gor meeting

Trump’s comments followed a meeting last week between Gyanesh Kumar and Gor, during which the two agreed to work closely on election management and training election staff.

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