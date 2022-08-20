‘After yesterday’s mehman nawazi…': Sisodia talks about CBI raid at Delhi event

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday attended a conference in Delhi and thanked the organisers for giving him a break from the CBI raid at his residence that went on for hours on Friday, in connection with the liquor policy. He said he was in two minds before attending the event just a day after the CBI raid. "But this is what I am made to do, not what I was being made to do yesterday," Sisodia said.

"Yesterday, I was among some uninvited and unwanted guests. Nobody likes to spend a day with them. But then I thought I have to be here among you all," Sisodia said.

Sisodia is also scheduled to address a press conference at 12 today.

The CBI on Friday raided Manish Sisodia's residence in connection with Delhi's liquor policy which has been scrapped. The raid went on for hours and Sisodia's laptop and computer have been seized.

In its FIR, CBI named Sisodia as the accused number 1 among the total 15 accused. Apart from Sisodia, Arva Gopi Krishna, the then commissioner (excise); Anand Tiwari, the then deputy commissioner (excise); Pankaj Bhatnagar, assistant commissioner (excise); Vijay Nair, former CEO, Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management company; Manoj Rai, ex-employee of Pernod Ricard; Amandeep Dhal, director, Brindco Sales Pvt. Ltd; Sameer Mahendru, managing director; lndospirit Group have been mentioned in the FIR copy.

According to the FIR, the accused have been booked for “criminal conspiracy, falsification of account and undue advantage”, punishable under Section 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 7 (taking undue advantage to influence public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by the exercise of personal influence) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (amended in 2018).

